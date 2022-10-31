Read full article on original website
International beauty queens reveal they have secretly married
A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico recently had a surprise for their fans. The couple announced on Instagram that they are married. Mariana Varela, 26, and Fabiola Valentín, 22, met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand. Varela represented Argentina and Valentin represented Puerto Rico, and both made the pageant’s top 10.
How to watch MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 4 tonight (11/2/22)
The new season of the reality show “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” is back for season 38 will feature 17 teams competing against each other for the trophy and that million dollar prize. “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” is returning tonight, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. on MTV...
Horror hit ‘Terrifier 2′ submitted for Oscars consideration: ‘Yes, it’s a total goof’
“Terrifier 2″ is a fan-favorite box office hit. So much so that Bloody Disgusting has submitted the hit sequel for Oscars consideration. Yes, it’s basically a joke, but you never know, right?. “No, it will never actually happen. Yes, it’s a total goof,” Bloody Disgusting’s Brad Miska wrote....
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
