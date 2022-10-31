ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
BOSTON, NY
CBS Boston

Nets reportedly plan to hire Udoka as next head coach

BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, and have their sights set on suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as his successor.The Nets plan to hire Udoka, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The hiring could be announced within the next 24-48 hours, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies," but Boston "granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely," according to Charnia.The Nets moved on from Nash after a 2-5 start to the season, Nash's...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

When Ray Allen made his NBA debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996

Today almost marks the 26th anniversary of Ray Allen's debut in the NBA. On November 1st, 1996, the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Philadelphia 76ers and the top draft pick of that season, Allen Iverson. Ray was drafted fifth overall by the Bucks in 1996, and the sharpshooter had a solid game, finishing with 13 points, albeit on 3-of-10 shooting. He would play for 18 seasons in the NBA, make 10 All-Star appearances, winning two championship rings, and establish himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten

MILWAUKEE -- — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn't take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night. Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night. Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League

Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Golf Digest

Tacko Fall is playing in China now and suddenly looks like prime Bill Russell

Y’all remember Tacko Fall right? How could you not? He’s a 7’ 6” man named “Tacko.” During his short stint in the NBA, Fall made viral headlines—concussing himself on ceilings, making his professional basketball teammates look like Smurfs, etc.—but largely failed to make a splash on the court. This offseason, however, Fall took his talents to Xianjiang and, if this mixtape is any indication, has suddenly become prime Bill Russell. Check it out.
Yardbarker

The Bucks Still Hold A Powerful NBA Record

There were many people who expected the Milwaukee Bucks to experience their first loss of the season this weekend. As talented as the team is, they were set to face off against the new-look Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks could be the real deal this year and could pose a big...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) ruled out Monday

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) will not play on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Duren didn't travel with the Pistons to Milwaukee after badly rolling his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons play in Milwaukee again on Wednesday, so Duren might be held out for that one as well. Marvin Bagley (knee) is also sidelined on Monday, meaning Nerlens Noel will likely enter the rotation for the first time this season to play center minutes behind Isaiah Stewart.
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions

The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
ORLANDO, FL

