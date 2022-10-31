Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook drops $37 million on house across the street from LeBron James
Lakers star Russell Westbrook is making moves on and off the court to start the season, dropping $37 million on a mansion in Brentwood. It ranks as Brentwood’s priciest home sale so far this year. The point guard may have taken a real estate recommendation from LeBron James, who...
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
The Detroit Pistons have 4 options for what to do with Killian Hayes
The Detroit Pistons are hoping that this is the season that Killian Hayes finally breaks through as an NBA player. So far, it has been the opposite, as Hayes has been even worse in the first eight games than he was in his rookie season. The French point guard is...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Admits He's Playing Through His Back Injury
Here's hoping the Lakers' medical staff is confident about this decision.
The Jazz are reportedly more motivated than the Lakers to make a Russell Westbrook trade
The Lakers’ patience in making a trade this season is founded on a number of things. For one, the idea is that as teams play out their first 20 games of the season, they may re-evaluate their chances of winning and become sellers. The other idea is that the deals currently available aren’t all that appealing.
Reactions suggest Vikings crushed Lions in Hockenson trade
Nobody seems impressed by the Lions...
Nets reportedly plan to hire Udoka as next head coach
BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, and have their sights set on suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as his successor.The Nets plan to hire Udoka, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The hiring could be announced within the next 24-48 hours, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies," but Boston "granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely," according to Charnia.The Nets moved on from Nash after a 2-5 start to the season, Nash's...
Vikings trade draft picks to Lions for TJ Hockenson
A huge move for the Vikings just hours before the trade deadline.
When Ray Allen made his NBA debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996
Today almost marks the 26th anniversary of Ray Allen's debut in the NBA. On November 1st, 1996, the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Philadelphia 76ers and the top draft pick of that season, Allen Iverson. Ray was drafted fifth overall by the Bucks in 1996, and the sharpshooter had a solid game, finishing with 13 points, albeit on 3-of-10 shooting. He would play for 18 seasons in the NBA, make 10 All-Star appearances, winning two championship rings, and establish himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time.
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks - NBA (11/2/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Detroit Pistons went back to the losing side of things on Monday and will try and avenge their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. In their first meeting of the season, the Pistons put up a solid...
Doc Rivers Details 76ers’ Success Without Joel Embiid vs. Wizards
How are the 76ers finding success without Joel Embiid on the floor? Doc Rivers weighs in.
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten
MILWAUKEE -- — Jrue Holiday made sure the young and pesky Detroit Pistons wouldn't take down an NBA heavyweight for a second straight night. Holiday delivered one of the step-back jumpers that make his teammates marvel as he connected on a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-108 victory over the Pistons on Monday night. Holiday finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League
Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
Tacko Fall is playing in China now and suddenly looks like prime Bill Russell
Y’all remember Tacko Fall right? How could you not? He’s a 7’ 6” man named “Tacko.” During his short stint in the NBA, Fall made viral headlines—concussing himself on ceilings, making his professional basketball teammates look like Smurfs, etc.—but largely failed to make a splash on the court. This offseason, however, Fall took his talents to Xianjiang and, if this mixtape is any indication, has suddenly become prime Bill Russell. Check it out.
Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Dolphins are road favorites against the Bears in Week 9 as they go for their third straight win.
The Bucks Still Hold A Powerful NBA Record
There were many people who expected the Milwaukee Bucks to experience their first loss of the season this weekend. As talented as the team is, they were set to face off against the new-look Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks could be the real deal this year and could pose a big...
The Detroit Pistons Announce Bojan Bogdanović Extension
The recently acquired asset is set to stay in Detroit - barring any trades at the deadline.
Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) ruled out Monday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) will not play on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Duren didn't travel with the Pistons to Milwaukee after badly rolling his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons play in Milwaukee again on Wednesday, so Duren might be held out for that one as well. Marvin Bagley (knee) is also sidelined on Monday, meaning Nerlens Noel will likely enter the rotation for the first time this season to play center minutes behind Isaiah Stewart.
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions
The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
