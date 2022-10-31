BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, and have their sights set on suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as his successor.The Nets plan to hire Udoka, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The hiring could be announced within the next 24-48 hours, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies," but Boston "granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely," according to Charnia.The Nets moved on from Nash after a 2-5 start to the season, Nash's...

BOSTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO