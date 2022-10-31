Read full article on original website
Firefighter killed in Watauga Co. crash; suspect charged with DWI, authorities say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who was taken in a deadly crash north of Boone. The man accused of causing it has been charged with driving while impaired, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened at 8:15...
WLOS.com
Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
WXII 12
Wilkes County teacher killed after driver hits deer, crashes into teacher's truck on NC-18
SPARTA, N.C. — A Sparta man has died after a head-on crash in Alleghany County Tuesday morning. He was a Wilkes County Schools employee, officials say. It happened on NC-18, near NC-88, around 6:45 a.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old driver, of Laurel Springs, was...
Go Blue Ridge
US Highway 105 Bridge Expansion Ramping down hours
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp down it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 11AM to 2PM Monday through Wednesday. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
Go Blue Ridge
Fatal Collision in Alleghany County
On Tuesday, November 1, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alleghany County on NC 18 near NC 88. A 2016 Ford F150 was traveling north on NC 18, struck a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2011 Ford Ranger.
Go Blue Ridge
Collision on US 321 Near Phillips Branch Road leads to the death of a former FireFighter
On Monday, October 31, at 8:15 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road. A Ford F250 was traveling north, ran off the road to the right, over-corrected, crossed the centerline, and collided with a southbound Ford Escape. The pickup then collided with a southbound pickup truck. 28 year old Jeremy Daniel Denney, and 31 yea old Elizabeth Jane Miller received minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Watauga Medical Center in Boone. The driver of the pickup was Raymond Jefferidge Kerley III, a former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshall and Emergency Management Coordinator.
1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
Driver charged after crash kills 1, critically injures another in Watauga County, troopers say
VILAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after a crash killed one person and critically injured another on a Watauga County highway Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road around 8:15 […]
Overturned tractor-trailer carrying live chickens prompts closure on Highway 64 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Highway 64 in Burke County is closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and went off the road. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Case Farms truck was carrying a few hundred live chickens on US 64 between Conley and Fisher Davis Road near Morganton before it turned over around 7:30 a.m.
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
Girl dies after being hit by SUV in NC, troopers say
OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl died after being hit in Oak Ridge on Monday night while trick-or-treating, according to the NC Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m., two teenage girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road when they were both hit by an SUV. One of […]
supertalk929.com
Church Hill man killed in Scott County crash
One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
Sullivan Co. school bus driver drove while high on suspected meth, police say
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
Go Blue Ridge
Cankerworm has hit the High-Country
The fall Cankerworm is a annoying pest that causes tree defoliation has been confirmed in the High-Country by the North Carolina forest service. The pest was spotted by local Midland manager near Todd along the county line separating Watauga in Ashe County’s. The cankerworm was previously responsible for destroying more than 1500 acres of forest land. The North Carolina forest service is watching the worm closely to learn more about the fall cankerworm visit NC forestservice.gov.
Have you seen him? Burke County man reported missing since August
A Connelly Springs man who was reported missing in August is still being looked for, the Burke County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
wcyb.com
RV crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An RV has crashed into the Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Restaurant, off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The RV crash happened Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Go Blue Ridge
The Northbound Lane of US 221 will be closed through November 4th
The N.C. Department of Transportation is temporarily closing one northbound lane of U.S. 221 in Boone this week. The closure is expected to last through Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Maintenance crews will be replacing a drainage structure during the closure. Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert...
WBTV
Troopers: 1 killed in Watauga Co. crash, alcohol believed to be a factor
Watauga Co., N.C. (WBTV) - A Sugar Grove man is behind bars after a believed drunk driving crash killed one person and critically injured another. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Halloween in the area of U.S. 321 and Phillips Branch Road.
993thex.com
Man leads police through two counties during motorcycle pursuit
A man was arrested Saturday morning after he led police on a pursuit through two counties. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Devaunte Phillips, 24, of Milan was fleeing Carter County deputies when he crossed into Washington County. Phillips reportedly crashed the motorcycle on Woodlyn Road, where he...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport moves closer to start of $36 million Reedy Creek sewer line project
KINGSPORT — The Model City took steps Tuesday in implementing a plan to upgrade more than four miles of sewer line along Reedy Creek that could cost approximately $36 million over a 10-year period. Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said the current line along the...
