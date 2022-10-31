ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

WLOS.com

Weekend crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County leaves three dead

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash involving three vehicles in McDowell County resulted in three deaths over the weekend. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHSP), says on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 12:03 p.m., a 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was traveling south on US-64 when it appears to have crossed the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen vehicle that was heading north on US-64. The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, as well as the front seat passenger, his wife, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

US Highway 105 Bridge Expansion Ramping down hours

Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp down it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 11AM to 2PM Monday through Wednesday. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Fatal Collision in Alleghany County

On Tuesday, November 1, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alleghany County on NC 18 near NC 88. A 2016 Ford F150 was traveling north on NC 18, struck a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2011 Ford Ranger.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Collision on US 321 Near Phillips Branch Road leads to the death of a former FireFighter

On Monday, October 31, at 8:15 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road. A Ford F250 was traveling north, ran off the road to the right, over-corrected, crossed the centerline, and collided with a southbound Ford Escape. The pickup then collided with a southbound pickup truck. 28 year old Jeremy Daniel Denney, and 31 yea old Elizabeth Jane Miller received minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Watauga Medical Center in Boone. The driver of the pickup was Raymond Jefferidge Kerley III, a former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshall and Emergency Management Coordinator.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Church Hill man killed in Scott County crash

One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Go Blue Ridge

Cankerworm has hit the High-Country

The fall Cankerworm is a annoying pest that causes tree defoliation has been confirmed in the High-Country by the North Carolina forest service. The pest was spotted by local Midland manager near Todd along the county line separating Watauga in Ashe County’s. The cankerworm was previously responsible for destroying more than 1500 acres of forest land. The North Carolina forest service is watching the worm closely to learn more about the fall cankerworm visit NC forestservice.gov.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

The Northbound Lane of US 221 will be closed through November 4th

The N.C. Department of Transportation is temporarily closing one northbound lane of U.S. 221 in Boone this week. The closure is expected to last through Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Maintenance crews will be replacing a drainage structure during the closure. Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert...
BOONE, NC
993thex.com

Man leads police through two counties during motorcycle pursuit

A man was arrested Saturday morning after he led police on a pursuit through two counties. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Devaunte Phillips, 24, of Milan was fleeing Carter County deputies when he crossed into Washington County. Phillips reportedly crashed the motorcycle on Woodlyn Road, where he...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

