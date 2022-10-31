Read full article on original website
Cumming City Center announces its final free concert of the yearJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Legendary College Football Coach DiesNews Breaking LIVEAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
247Sports
Bryan Harsin fired at Auburn: Reaction after Tigers part ways with football coach
Harsin's lone SEC win this fall came in overtime against Missouri in September, which followed a blowout home loss to Penn State that seemed to get things moving behind the scenes relating his future. A blown lead against LSU came after that, along with a 32-point loss at Georgia that poured gasoline on Harsin's seat.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story
Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
The best of ‘Vol Calls,’ Georgia week
Tennessee is the No. 1-ranked team in college football for the first time since winning the national championship in 1998, and Josh Heupel and his Vols will put that ranking and so much more on the line on Saturday against No. 3 Georgia in Athens. Thus it’s no surprise that the Georgia week edition of “Vol Calls” was lively with several fired-up fans asking questions to the second-year head coach on his weekly call-in show. The Vols and Bulldogs are both 8-0 and the winner will have a very big leg up in the race in the SEC East race.
College Football Playoff: Georgia not ranked No. 1 in committee’s first top 25 of the season
ATHENS, Ga. — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and Georgia isn’t at the top of the list. The playoff committee ranked the defending champions as the No. 3 team in the country on Tuesday night. The top six teams were: No. 1...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said following Tuesday practice
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Bulldogs star LB Nolan Smith doubtful with injury, Kirby Smart says
Saturday's SEC showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee in Athens, Ga., pits one of college football's top defenses against arguably its top offense. But the Bulldogs may be down a major contributor as star linebacker Nolan Smith nurses an injury. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday during his regularly scheduled press conference that Smith is "probably doubtful" for the game against the high-powered Volunteers with an injury to his pectoral muscle.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Auburn Speculation
There are a number of big name coaches that Auburn can pursue as their permanent replacement for Bryan Harsin at head coach. Among the most popular is the incomparable Deion Sanders. The Jackson State head coach has transformed the program from a middling program to a national powerhouse in just...
Georgia commit Monroe Freeling sees symmetry in All-American Bowl jersey celebration
Monroe Freeling knows there will be some symmetry when he he steps on the field at the Jan. 7 All-American Bowl at San Antonio's Alamodome. Freeling, a Top 100 offensive tackle from Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside and a Georgia commit, began his high school was presented with his game jersey and he thought about the deep meaning of the moment.
sportstalkatl.com
Does Tennessee have what it takes to upset Georgia on the road?
We’ve officially made it to the most significant week in SEC football, as both divisions are on the line this Saturday. In Baton Rouge, Alabama looks to bounce back from their loss against Tennessee and re-establish themselves as the class of the SEC West against LSU. Both of them sit atop the division and the winner will have the inside track to the SEC Championship. However, the game of the week takes place in Athens, as the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in what could decide multiple spots in the College Football Playoff.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
thewarriorwire.org
Stay Alert: You Are Entering The North Atlanta Parking Deck
Vroommm…Vroommm…Vroommm is all your ears hear left and right entering the North Atlanta parking deck. Once the clock strikes 3:45 p.m. on school days the students at North Atlanta know it’s go time. The students that head towards the parking deck every day after school everyone is rushing to get to their cars passing and bumping into one another as fast as they can to exit the school building and enter the parking deck. While you’re walking to your car at a fast pace to get out of the place you just spent 8 hours in, all your ears can hear is vroom… vroom…sksksksks that starts to give you a headache but it’s just the beginning.
Family, friends devastated after high school cheerleader killed in suspected DUI crash
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The death of 16-year-old Gwinnett County student athlete Caitlyn Pollock in a car crash Sunday is unleashing an outpouring of grief from people across Metro Atlanta, and much of the rest of Georgia, who knew her and admired her and loved her. Caitlyn Pollock was earning...
Looking to buy a car or a home? Clark Howard says this is what you need to do
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Interest rates keep going up, up, up, making it very expensive to borrow money to buy a house or car. Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says there is a silver lining for people who need to borrow money to make a big purchase. If you’re...
No survivors in small plane crash on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA. Ga. — Alpharetta police confirmed that there are no survivors after a small plane crashed Monday. Officials said on Monday at 1:15pm, a Beech BE58 crashed into an area of wooded terrain near Big Creek and Rock Mill Park in Alpharetta. The flight plan indicated two people were on board, flying from Jekyll Island, Ga. to Dekalb-Peachtree Airport.
