fox5ny.com
Suspect in shooting of 2 Newark cops charged with attempted murder: officials
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The New Jersey man accused of shooting two Newark police officers attempting to take him into custody was arrested after nearly a day on the loose, officials said Wednesday. Kendall “Book” Howard, 30, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and various weapons charges, according to authorities. Both officers, […]
Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say
An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
Suspects in gunpoint robbery at Port Authority subway station sought by police
Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a gunpoint robbery inside a Manhattan subway station early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Stabbing Victim Was Defending Jersey City Pizzeria Worker From Abusive Customer: Police
A man defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from an abusive customer was hospitalized with a life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen, authorities said. The 25-year-old man got into an argument with 47-year-old Savark Dicupe at Stella’s on Grove Street over how Dicupe was treating employees around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, city police said.
LI man, 53, resists arrest after domestic dispute: police
A 53-year-old Long Island man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly attacked officers responding to a domestic disturbance.
Officials investigate shooting death of man, 23, in NJ
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in New Jersey on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township The post Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection appeared first on Shore News Network.
Officials bust nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
HOLMDEL, N.J. -- Federal, state and local law enforcement executed a major bust on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring Wednesday.The coordinated takedown across the country included a bust at a house in Holmdel.More than 32 search warrants were conducted and 21 people were charged.Officers seized more than $545 million in assets, including homes, bank accounts, cash and luxury cars.According to Homeland Security, six people in Newark and two people in New York were apprehended, and over 200 pallets of catalytic converters were confiscated.
Police: 3 men arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Massapequa
According to police, the men were arrested at 12:40 a.m. Monday on Melrose Avenue.
NBC New York
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Woman, 28, arrested for threatening man with knife after dispute at NJ gas station
A woman was arrested for threatening a customer at a New Jersey gas station with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, officials said.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting
The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
Girl, 6, 2 adults, shot in Newark: police
The Newark Police are investigating a triple shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl and two adults on Tuesday night, according to officials.
insidernj.com
Gottheimer Complains about Stolen Cars
PORT NEWARK – A rise in car thefts in New Jersey and across the nation of late has gotten a lot of attention. It’s easy to see why. Not only is it jarring to have your car vanish – many times overnight – authorities say that the drivers of stolen vehicles often commit other violent crimes.
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
N.J. officers suspended without pay following contact with man who later disappeared
Two Paterson police officers have been suspended without pay following an encounter with an intoxicated man who disappeared last winter shortly after they detained him and then left him in a park, an attorney for the missing man’s family said. Lawyer Jeff Patti confirmed Tuesday that officers Jacob Feliciano...
6abc
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
