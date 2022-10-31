OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township The post Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection appeared first on Shore News Network.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO