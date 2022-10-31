ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of cops

Police arrested a man wanted in connection with the shooting of two Newark police officers. Kendall Howard, of East Orange, was charged with the attempted murder of police officers and illegal weapons possession.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Suspect in shooting of 2 Newark cops charged with attempted murder: officials

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The New Jersey man accused of shooting two Newark police officers attempting to take him into custody was arrested after nearly a day on the loose, officials said Wednesday. Kendall “Book” Howard, 30, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and various weapons charges, according to authorities. Both officers, […]
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say

An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
PIX11

Search continues for alleged shooter of two Newark cops

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Investigators continued their search early Wednesday for the alleged shooter of two police officers in Newark, releasing an image of the suspect. Kendall Howard, who remains at large, is charged with the attempted murder of two Newark police officers in connection to the violent Tuesday run-in, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore […]
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after killing his wife and leaving her body alongside a road in Monmouth County. Prosecutors allege Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River murdered his wife, 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz. and dumped her body early Sunday morning at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial Avenues. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said police discovered the body of a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township The post Ocean County man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body at intersection appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Officials bust nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- Federal, state and local law enforcement executed a major bust on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring Wednesday.The coordinated takedown across the country included a bust at a house in Holmdel.More than 32 search warrants were conducted and 21 people were charged.Officers seized more than $545 million in assets, including homes, bank accounts, cash and luxury cars.According to Homeland Security, six people in Newark and two people in New York were apprehended, and over 200 pallets of catalytic converters were confiscated.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NBC New York

Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody

Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
NEWARK, NJ
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting

The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Gottheimer Complains about Stolen Cars

PORT NEWARK – A rise in car thefts in New Jersey and across the nation of late has gotten a lot of attention. It’s easy to see why. Not only is it jarring to have your car vanish – many times overnight – authorities say that the drivers of stolen vehicles often commit other violent crimes.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
6abc

2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy