wevv.com
Owensboro Street Department declares 'War on Potholes' in November
City officials in Owensboro are declaring a new war on potholes around the city. From now until November 11th, city residents can call CityAction at (270)-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org to report pothole locations. Officials ask you to be as specific as possible in reporting the location including a street address...
Help the environment – turn roadside trash into cash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court will start accepting applications for the “Trash for Cash” program, starting November 1. Officials say approved applicants will receive a minimum of $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned. Officials say funding for the program derives from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of […]
14news.com
Contractor assessing damage after Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several houses on Weinbach Avenue have already been torn down, deemed too damaged by August’s explosion to keep standing. Others have a chance to be livable again, but they are going to need a lot of help before they can get there. Benton Jordan is...
WTVW
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
EWSU to install new water main, issues traffic alert
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility put out a traffic alert on Wednesday.
Fast Lane Auto Repair Adds Second Location in Owensboro, Hosts Bike Drive
Fast Lane Auto Repair shared some exciting news yesterday. They've purchased a second location to better serve the community. They're also back once again hosting a bike drive to benefit area children. Every year so many kind-hearted community members roll up to Christmas Wish with brand-new bikes for the kiddos....
Animal control led on ‘wild pig chase’
Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig.
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
14news.com
Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Area Habitat for Humanity affiliates have received a large donation. Best-One Tire and Service donated over 30.000 dollars to local area Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Gibson, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. The money was raised by Best One employees from several Best One locations. The...
14news.com
New radio system for Daviess Co. first responders
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County first responders now have a new digital radio system. The county recently purchased P25 digital radios to replace its 20-30-year-old VHF radio system. Officials say that when crews were too far away from their vehicles while on calls, they would lose signal and...
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
WTHI
Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement
Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
wevv.com
Closure planned on KY 145 in Henderson County for drain repairs
Transportation officials say part of KY 145 in Henderson County, Kentucky, will be closed on Tuesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 145 will be closed between Melton Road and BF Overfield Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. KYTC says that there won't be any marked detours,...
Here’s which Tri-State counties have lifted their burn bans
TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As rain washes over the Tri-State, many counties are starting to ease up on their burn bans. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Perry, Daviess, Dubois, and Martin counties have lifted their bans. Vanderburgh and Spencer counties are still under burn bans as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. […]
14news.com
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
hot96.com
Remains Found In Storage Unit Were Inside Of Tote
The couple connected with the death of 9 year old Alianna Gomez-Alvarez are facing more charges. The girl had been missing since last November. Arrest warrants were issued in Vanderburgh County for Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter. Authorities believe they have located Jose’s daughter’s remain inside a tote in an...
14news.com
City of Owensboro waiving transit fees on Election Day
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - To encourage voter turnout, the City of Owensboro plans to waive public transit fees on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. According to a press release, rides will be free of charge during regular transit hours of 6 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. Officials say buses will run...
14news.com
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
Fire agencies battle two-story Boonville blaze
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several fire agencies were called to a Boonville home early Sunday morning for a massive house fire. The Boonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the home along SR 61N around 6:35 a.m. According to fire officials, crews arrived five minutes later to discover the two-story home had heavy […]
