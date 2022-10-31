Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Radio Celebrates Center At The Mall’s New Cafe’
(Photos taken by Frank Sparks, Ray Blackham and Mark Peterson) (Monaca, Pa.) Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks and Ray Blackham did a live broadcast from the brand new Café’ at the Center at the Mall in the Beaver Valley Mall on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022. There was plenty of entertainment and food for everyone as members of the center celebrated the new Café with Beaver County Radio.
Sewickley's Tull Family Theater will be renamed next year
The Tull Family Theater, a Sewickley nonprofit, will be going by a new name for at least the next decade. It is being renamed The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center — or “The Lindsay,” for short — effective Jan. 1 . The change is part of...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Memorial Library To Hold “Hopes & Dreams” Fall Fundraiser On Saturday, November 5
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “During the year we have several fundraisers, but this is our very big one that we plan for all year…it’s a very special event.”. The Beaver Memorial Library will be holding its annual Fall Fundraiser on Saturday, November 5 at its location on College Avenue. The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30, and tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The ticket will include a snack box and complimentary beverage. Sue Ann Curtis of the Beaver Memorial Library gave a preview of this fun evening event on the November 1 edition of A.M. Beaver County with Matt Drzik.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market
Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Dome to Be Lit Purple for Prematurity Awareness Month
(Photo of the CCBC Dome lit up in purple for Prematurity Awareness Month, provided with release) (Monaca, Pa.) Community College of Beaver County’s historic dome will light up purple in support March of Dimes throughout the month of November. On November Nov 11-13 the dome will be lit red and blue to honor U.S. Veterans and then will return to purple on the 14th.
Rally’s Drive-In Restaurant beginning construction on new location in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A new Rally’s location is coming to Allegheny County!. According to a press release, the drive-in restaurant will be located at 906 E. 8th Avenue in Munhall. The building will be modular and is set to be delivered, placed and secured to the lot from...
Pie tasting, 'pie'-ing faces at Latrobe's Fall Fest Pie Walk
With leaves falling and temperatures dropping, pie season is officially here. Latrobe’s final Shop Hop Night of 2022 will allow locals to sample pies and “pie” the faces of notable community members on Wednesday. The Fall Fest Pie Walk, which kicks off at 4 p.m., will feature...
Makers of Monopoly reveal new Pittsburgh-themed board
PITTSBURGH — The makers of Monopoly revealed a new Pittsburgh-themed game board on Wednesday. An event was held at the National Aviary on Wednesday afternoon to introduce the new board. Monopoly took submissions of locations and landmarks people wanted to see on the board. Today, the business released a...
cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
beavercountyradio.com
Tuesday’s AMBC: Noise In The Library
Sue Ann Curtis joins Matt Drzik tomorrow on A.M. Beaver County following the 8:30 news to talk about the upcoming “Hopes & Dreams” Fall Fundraiser for the Beaver Memorial Library. Frank Sparks starts the morning with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
beavercountyradio.com
Commissioners And Courthouse Staff Preparing For Election, Tax Season, Weekend Market Street Closure
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The next several days in and around the Beaver County Courthouse are going to be busier than usual, as was discussed at the November 2 work session for the Beaver County Commissioners. Public Works director Dan Colville pointed to several projects that the DPW will be...
cranberryeagle.com
New park a hidden find for Harmony residents
JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking Through the Todd Nature Reserve in Butler County, PA
Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Radio Presents “Spooks Galore” at 3PM Today
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 3PM Monday, October 31, 2022 for “Spooks Galore” . We at Beaver County Radio are celebrating our diamond anniversary and as part of that celebration we are...
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe
HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
Long lines for going-out-of-business sale at Waterworks Walmart
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The going-out-of-business sale is underway at the Walmart at The Waterworks shopping center.The Walmart is set to close on Nov. 11. The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.A line wrapped around the building on Monday, as people waited to shop the store's 50 percent off sale.
Comments / 0