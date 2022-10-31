(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “During the year we have several fundraisers, but this is our very big one that we plan for all year…it’s a very special event.”. The Beaver Memorial Library will be holding its annual Fall Fundraiser on Saturday, November 5 at its location on College Avenue. The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30, and tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The ticket will include a snack box and complimentary beverage. Sue Ann Curtis of the Beaver Memorial Library gave a preview of this fun evening event on the November 1 edition of A.M. Beaver County with Matt Drzik.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO