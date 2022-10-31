ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Radio Celebrates Center At The Mall’s New Cafe’

(Photos taken by Frank Sparks, Ray Blackham and Mark Peterson) (Monaca, Pa.) Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks and Ray Blackham did a live broadcast from the brand new Café’ at the Center at the Mall in the Beaver Valley Mall on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022. There was plenty of entertainment and food for everyone as members of the center celebrated the new Café with Beaver County Radio.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Memorial Library To Hold “Hopes & Dreams” Fall Fundraiser On Saturday, November 5

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “During the year we have several fundraisers, but this is our very big one that we plan for all year…it’s a very special event.”. The Beaver Memorial Library will be holding its annual Fall Fundraiser on Saturday, November 5 at its location on College Avenue. The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30, and tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The ticket will include a snack box and complimentary beverage. Sue Ann Curtis of the Beaver Memorial Library gave a preview of this fun evening event on the November 1 edition of A.M. Beaver County with Matt Drzik.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market

Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

CCBC Dome to Be Lit Purple for Prematurity Awareness Month

(Photo of the CCBC Dome lit up in purple for Prematurity Awareness Month, provided with release) (Monaca, Pa.) Community College of Beaver County’s historic dome will light up purple in support March of Dimes throughout the month of November. On November Nov 11-13 the dome will be lit red and blue to honor U.S. Veterans and then will return to purple on the 14th.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Makers of Monopoly reveal new Pittsburgh-themed board

PITTSBURGH — The makers of Monopoly revealed a new Pittsburgh-themed game board on Wednesday. An event was held at the National Aviary on Wednesday afternoon to introduce the new board. Monopoly took submissions of locations and landmarks people wanted to see on the board. Today, the business released a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry

For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tuesday’s AMBC: Noise In The Library

Sue Ann Curtis joins Matt Drzik tomorrow on A.M. Beaver County following the 8:30 news to talk about the upcoming “Hopes & Dreams” Fall Fundraiser for the Beaver Memorial Library. Frank Sparks starts the morning with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

New park a hidden find for Harmony residents

JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
HARMONY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Hiking Through the Todd Nature Reserve in Butler County, PA

Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Radio Presents “Spooks Galore” at 3PM Today

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 3PM Monday, October 31, 2022 for “Spooks Galore” . We at Beaver County Radio are celebrating our diamond anniversary and as part of that celebration we are...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe

HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Long lines for going-out-of-business sale at Waterworks Walmart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The going-out-of-business sale is underway at the Walmart at The Waterworks shopping center.The Walmart is set to close on Nov. 11. The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.A line wrapped around the building on Monday, as people waited to shop the store's 50 percent off sale.
PITTSBURGH, PA

