Riverside Avondale Preservation supporters fight redistricting plan
A leader of Riverside Avondale Preservation said Wednesday that residents of the historic neighborhood will "fight hard" against a proposed redistricting plan that would split that part of the city into three different City Council districts. "It's outrageous, and it's being done for all the wrong reasons," said Wayne Wood,...
The impacts of Hurricane Ian are not deterring voters in several Florida counties
Despite certain regions of Florida suffering heavy damage from Hurricane Ian, voting officials say early turnout numbers are showing that the storm had little impact on Floridians’ desire to go to the polls. As of Monday afternoon, Sarasota County has already seen a turnout above 27%, with a week...
Ian housing aid still available in Putnam and St. Johns counties
Several types of housing assistance remain available for residents of Putnam and St. Johns counties whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They are among 26 counties where residents are eligible. They others are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia.
Prosecution unlikely for antisemitic messages around Jacksonville
The antisemitic messages plastered around Jacksonville over the weekend were disturbing and distasteful, but they probably weren't criminal, legal experts say. The state attorney, the FBI and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office all said the messages — no matter how despicable — are protected forms of free speech unless the individuals directly incite criminal activity or threaten violence against a person or group.
Jacksonville homicides hit high point two months before 2023
The victims range from a 15-year-old boy shot dead on March 12 on 103rd Street, to an 82-year-old woman who died violently Jan. 7 in a home on Wilson Boulevard. Both were among the 132 violent deaths reported by police as of Monday. With two months left in the year, the total surpasses last year's figure of 128, according to records from The Florida Times-Union, a WJCT News partner.
Interfaith vigil against hate; PACT ACT; Eat Your Yard Jax; What’s Good Wednesday
Jacksonville residents of all faiths and backgrounds are standing in solidarity with the city’s Jewish community. They’re speaking out against antisemitic messages that were displayed across the city during Florida-Georgia Weekend. Tomorrow night, Nov. 3, a candlelit vigil for unity and hope will take place at James Weldon Johnson Park Downtown. First Coast Connect listeners can lend their voices against hate as members of the community rally together during the vigil. The vigil will begin at 5:30 pm.
Volunteer group establishes beachhead in Jax to help veteran-owned businesses
Military veterans with a solid plan for a new business have a new volunteer-run organization to help them get it off the ground and network it to customers and local government. The Florida Association Of Veteran Owned Businesses kicked off its expansion into Jacksonville and North Florida with an event...
Southwest Florida still desperate for supplies
They're calling it a "flash donation drive" — the flash mob version of collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ian. From now through Sunday, the Clay County Fair Association will collect donations for St. James City and Pine Island, two areas that sustained severe damage from the hurricane. A...
School Board chair departs with plea for peace
Former Duval County School Board Chair Elizabeth Andersen gave a tearful farewell to the School Board this week. She’ll be replaced by conservative parent April Carney at the next meeting. Carney, endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, beat out the four-year School Board veteran by about 1,500 votes in August....
Over protests, UF selects Ben Sasse as its next president
The University of Florida on Tuesday formally selected Ben Sasse as its next president, setting aside concerns that the appointment of a conservative Republican U.S. senator from Nebraska would further politicize the state's flagship higher education institution. The university's board of trustees — largely appointed by Republican governors — voted...
Nassau County adds 20th park — a 'dream come true'
The first 40-acre phase of Nassau County’s 20th park officially opens Tuesday on Edwards Road, just west of Interstate 95. Tributary Park in Yulee is next to GreenPointe Developers’ community with the same name. The developers donated more than 40 acres in 2020 to Nassau County for conversion into a regional park.
JaxPort gets $23.5 million grant to lower emissions
The Jacksonville Port Authority has received a $23.5 million federal grant to fund part of the port’s $47 million program to reduce emissions in cargo handling. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The project is focused on SSA Jacksonville...
Cumberland Island seeks feedback on visitor plan
A management plan that will help visitors better enjoy the 40-square-mile Cumberland Island National Seashore barrier island off St. Marys, Georgia, is available for public review and comment. Public discussion of the plan, which will also protect the area’s wildlife, ecosystems, century-old historic buildings and other resources, will be held...
Just Announced | Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series 2023
From February 10-19, the second-annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series presents six concerts to celebrate the historic and cultural importance of Fort Mose, the site of the first free African settlement in what is now the United States. This year’s series features performances by Mavis Staples (February 10); Christian...
