What Jim Harbaugh said at his weekly press conference after Michigan State tunnel incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a busier than usual Monday press conference for Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan football head coach had multiple topics to discuss, with the primary one being what happened in the Lloyd Carr Tunnel in the aftermath of the Michigan State game. He also addressed the Donovan Edwards Twitter story, while also looking ahead to Rutgers.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects charges in wake of tunnel attacks

Jim Harbaugh expects additional punishments to be levied in the wake of separate attacks by Michigan State football players on a pair of Michigan defensive backs as the teams moved through the stadium tunnel following a heated rivalry game in Ann Arbor over the weekend. Speaking at his weekly news...
