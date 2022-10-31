Read full article on original website
I was right in the middle of the Michigan-Michigan State scuffle. Here's what I saw.
The sudden surge pushed us backward in a hallway, three reporters caught in the way of a sea of massive bodies. I used one hand to hit record on my phone (more on that later) and the other to try and prevent the unexpected wave of white from crushing me against the wall....
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh believes tunnel scuffle with Michigan State will 'result in criminal charges'
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects criminal charges to be filed after two Wolverine players sustained injuries in a post-game altercation with Michigan State players in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. Starting defensive back Gemon Green was allegedly punched by a Michigan State player, according to Harbaugh, while defensive back Ja'Den...
Michigan Football Player Reportedly Taking Legal Action Following Tunnel Incident
A Michigan football player has decided to take legal action against those involved in the stadium tunnel incident on Saturday night. Gemon Green, a defensive back for the Michigan Wolverines, and his family reportedly plan to press charges against Michigan State players involved in the ...
Michigan State tunnel assault: Father of UM player will take legal action
The father of a Michigan football player who was allegedly assaulted in the locker room tunnel after Saturday's game is planning to press charges over the incident. The father of Michigan player Gemon Green told ESPN he plans to take formal legal action against the MSU players who reportedly struck ...
Mel Tucker apologizes for Michigan State football players' actions
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker delivered an apology for the actions of Michigan State football players during a confrontation with two Michigan football players on Saturday. During his Monday news conference, the Spartans head coach repeated his statement from Sunday night announcing the suspension of four players. “We're not...
Michigan State suspends four players after video shows Michigan University player being attacked after game
Michigan State University is suspending four of its football players after they appeared to be part of a group that attacked a Michigan University football player following a game on Saturday. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khrary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive...
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry needs to grow up — or Kevin Warren should take it away
It’s time for Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to deliver a message that Michigan and Michigan State players, coaches and fans adhere to once and for all. "Grow up or there will be consequences that nobody likes." We don't care about this "little brother" anymore. That’s been the tagline...
Wolverine TV: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expands on 'traumatic' experience from MSU tunnel assault in Monday press conference
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media Monday afternoon ahead of his team’s game against Rutgers. Harbaugh discussed the fallout from the tunnel assault from MSU Spartans on two of his players and more. The subject dominated the discussion, as expected. Michigan is 8-0 for...
What Jim Harbaugh said at his weekly press conference after Michigan State tunnel incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was a busier than usual Monday press conference for Jim Harbaugh. The Michigan football head coach had multiple topics to discuss, with the primary one being what happened in the Lloyd Carr Tunnel in the aftermath of the Michigan State game. He also addressed the Donovan Edwards Twitter story, while also looking ahead to Rutgers.
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects charges in wake of tunnel attacks
Jim Harbaugh expects additional punishments to be levied in the wake of separate attacks by Michigan State football players on a pair of Michigan defensive backs as the teams moved through the stadium tunnel following a heated rivalry game in Ann Arbor over the weekend. Speaking at his weekly news...
