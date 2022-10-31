ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTV The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 4 | How to watch, time, stream, channel

“The Challenge: Ride or Dies” continues tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. central time on MTV. The show is also available to watch on Philo and fuboTV. From MTV: “The strength of family, friendship and love is put to the test in a competition of twists and turns (and explosions), and the winners will walk away with their shares of $1 million.”
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Announces Divorce

Cynthia Bailey has filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wed sportscaster Mike Hill on Oct. 10, 2020 in front of 250 guests in a lavish Georgia ceremony. The former pair met while being matched on a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018 and Bailey fell head over heels. Their love story was heavily chronicled on the Bravo reality series, and on social media – which is why fans began to speculate when Bailey stopped posting photos of her and Hill on her page. She also ceased sharing their special hashtag #CHill, and removed "Hill" from her name on her Instagram bio. Part of the reason she left the show after 11 seasons was admittedly to protect their marriage from the reality TV curse. Both released separate statements to PEOPLE Magazine, saying their split is mutual and they remain friends.
Carlos King Addresses Kenya Moore & Martell Holt Clashing While Filming RHOA

“Love and Marriage Huntsville” Executive Producer Carlos King confirms the rumors. Rumors are swirling after “Love and Marriage Huntsville” star Martell Holt‘s appearance with Sheree Whitfield at Aaron Ross’ birthday. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameras were present and allegedly captured a conversation between Sheree’s friend and fellow peach holder Kenya Moore and Martell.
RHOA and Married to Medicine Ladies Show Love to Candiace Dillard Bassett at Her Concert

The RHOP musician made her fellow Bravolebs want to “drive back” to her Deep Space tour stop in Atlanta. The ATL Bravolebs showed up and showed out for The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett’s concert on Monday, October 24. In the house for the Atlanta show were The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Monyetta Shaw, as well as Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Quad Webb.
You Won’t Believe Why Kenya Moore Has So Many Housewives Buzzing

A whopping 10 Bravolebs gave the RHOA cast member a “shady” title at a BravoCon 2022 WWHL taping. If you don’t like Kenya Moore’s shade, step out of her shadow. While backstage at a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping at BravoCon 2022, several Housewives crowned The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member with an unofficial title fit for royalty.
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It

The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
