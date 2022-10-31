Read full article on original website
‘Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?’ comedy special: How to watch and where to stream
Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd will be featured in the all new comedy special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? available to stream Nov. 3, 2022. The stand up special will be available exclusively through HBO Max. This will be Redd’s first ever HBO Max stand-up...
‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’ series premiere: How to watch and where to stream
The series premiere of Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty will be available to stream Nov. 3, 2022. This true crime series follows the investigation of Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer accused of murdering his wife and his son Paul on the night of June 7, 2021. It will be available to...
MTV The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 4 | How to watch, time, stream, channel
“The Challenge: Ride or Dies” continues tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. central time on MTV. The show is also available to watch on Philo and fuboTV. From MTV: “The strength of family, friendship and love is put to the test in a competition of twists and turns (and explosions), and the winners will walk away with their shares of $1 million.”
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'
Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt was put on blast by his son's mother Arionne Curry after he was spotted filming Real Housewives of Atlanta with new flame Shereé Whitfield, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Curry vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories on Monday, showing several alleged "No Caller ID"...
Some ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Kody Brown is ‘Spiraling’ as He Realizes Public Image is ‘Over’
Some Reddit users believe that 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is 'spiraling' as he realizes his public image is 'over' as his negative behavior towards his wives and children is highlighted during season 17.
RHOA star Cynthia Bailey ‘files for divorce’ from husband Mike Hill and the real reason for sudden split is revealed
IT looks like fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta were on to something, when they deduced there was trouble in the marriage of Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill. The two Bravo stars, who married almost exactly two years ago, on October 10, 2020, have reportedly indeed split, and have already filed for divorce.
realitytitbit.com
Alaskan Bush People’s Bam may not be married but he is “head over heels”
Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is the second-oldest brother of the seven siblings on the popular and infamous Discovery show, Alaskan Bush People. However, he originally left the Alaskan wilderness series in 2017 to focus on his love life. Fans of Bam Bam have been curious to know whether...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Veronica's huge fortune proves she doesn't need TLC for income
90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Happily Ever After? star Veronica Rodriguez is known for her hilarious commentary alongside her ex-fiance, Tim Malcolm, and has become somewhat of an icon throughout her time on the show. However, Veronica is much more than a reality TV star as the mom of...
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Seemingly Laugh Off Split Report
Is another Real Housewives couple calling it quits? Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are seemingly firing back at a report that they are separated after 10 years of marriage. “Chris, whatchu have to say about all this?” the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac alum said via Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 16, after […]
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
realitytitbit.com
Sister Wives fans convinced Kody went to Logan’s wedding amid attendance confusion
Kody Brown rose to fame on TLC show Sister Wives. He, his four wives, and their 18 children have been the focus of the show since 2010. Twelve years on and Sister Wives is still a hit TLC series with fans. But, there have been many changes within the Brown family as of late.
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Announces Divorce
Cynthia Bailey has filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wed sportscaster Mike Hill on Oct. 10, 2020 in front of 250 guests in a lavish Georgia ceremony. The former pair met while being matched on a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018 and Bailey fell head over heels. Their love story was heavily chronicled on the Bravo reality series, and on social media – which is why fans began to speculate when Bailey stopped posting photos of her and Hill on her page. She also ceased sharing their special hashtag #CHill, and removed "Hill" from her name on her Instagram bio. Part of the reason she left the show after 11 seasons was admittedly to protect their marriage from the reality TV curse. Both released separate statements to PEOPLE Magazine, saying their split is mutual and they remain friends.
urbanbellemag.com
Carlos King Addresses Kenya Moore & Martell Holt Clashing While Filming RHOA
“Love and Marriage Huntsville” Executive Producer Carlos King confirms the rumors. Rumors are swirling after “Love and Marriage Huntsville” star Martell Holt‘s appearance with Sheree Whitfield at Aaron Ross’ birthday. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameras were present and allegedly captured a conversation between Sheree’s friend and fellow peach holder Kenya Moore and Martell.
bravotv.com
RHOA and Married to Medicine Ladies Show Love to Candiace Dillard Bassett at Her Concert
The RHOP musician made her fellow Bravolebs want to “drive back” to her Deep Space tour stop in Atlanta. The ATL Bravolebs showed up and showed out for The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett’s concert on Monday, October 24. In the house for the Atlanta show were The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Monyetta Shaw, as well as Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Quad Webb.
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
bravotv.com
You Won’t Believe Why Kenya Moore Has So Many Housewives Buzzing
A whopping 10 Bravolebs gave the RHOA cast member a “shady” title at a BravoCon 2022 WWHL taping. If you don’t like Kenya Moore’s shade, step out of her shadow. While backstage at a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping at BravoCon 2022, several Housewives crowned The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member with an unofficial title fit for royalty.
Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah brawl at Atlanta Waffle House as Daily Show visits Georgia
The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. and Trevor Noah are tackling Waffle House— and apparently each other— in a new skit. In a new promo spot posted to Youtube, the duo stands jovially in front of a Waffle House in Atlanta waiting to go inside. On Monday,...
Cynthia Bailey Reveals The Deciding Factor Behind Her Split From Mike Hill
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star discussed her split from the sportscaster in a recent podcast interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It
The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
