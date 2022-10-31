Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre revealed that a Lockport, Louisiana man facing attempted murder charges in one incident had been charged with murder in another. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder in the September 24, 2022 shooting that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport. Folse was already in detention after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on September 8, 2022.

LOCKPORT, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO