running bear
2d ago
Wonder if Judge Pittman would have suspended 5 years of the sentence if that was her daughter that was killed?
Related
New Orleans judge sentences convicted cop killer to life
Darren Bridges on Wednesday received a mandatory sentence of life without parole for the 2017 murder of New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil.
NOLA.com
EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO
Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
wbrz.com
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
NOLA.com
Who shot deputy constable, sparking citywide manhunt? New Orleans police offer theory
New Orleans police think they have begun to unravel a West Lake Forest shooting that wounded a deputy constable and an apartment maintenance worker and prompted a citywide manhunt for the tenant who was being evicted. They say the tenant, Jason Tillman, 24, accidentally shot deputy Warren Smith, 53, as...
brproud.com
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case
Louisiana Man Previously Charged with Attempted Murder in One Case Now Charged with Murder in Another Shooting Case. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre revealed that a Lockport, Louisiana man facing attempted murder charges in one incident had been charged with murder in another. Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, Louisiana, has been charged with second-degree murder in the September 24, 2022 shooting that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport. Folse was already in detention after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on September 8, 2022.
WDSU
Mother pushing for harsher punishment after shooting that left son paralyzed
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother wants a harsher punishment on the table for the person she says shot her son and left him paralyzed. The reported armed robbery happened back in August on Paris Avenue in Lake Terrace. The 24-year-old victim, Noah, was on a walk when...
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
fox8live.com
Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen
LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
New Orleans pair sentenced for burglary of Mobile motorcycle dealership
Two New Orleans men have been sentenced to prison for an interstate motorcycle theft scheme whose targets included a Hall’s Motorsports, a Mobile dealership. According to information released Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama, Tim Jackson and Jerrell Maxon were part of a New Orleans-based group called the “East Side Wheelie Kings.” They targeted Gulf Coast businesses in operations such as a 2018 burglary of Hall’s Motorsports in Mobile.
lafourchegazette.com
Lockport inmate charged with murder in September shooting
An inmate in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex is being charged with murder in a late-September shooting that killed a 37-year-old Lockport man. Sheriff Craig Webre said today that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, is charged with second-degree murder in the September 24 shooting incident that killed Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport.
Another carjacking after a crash in New Orleans
There have been some 250 carjackings in New Orleans already this year, and several recent cases happened with the carjackers running into the vehicle they want to take. The attackers then hold them at gunpoint and steal their vehicle…
NOPD investigates homicide near Joe Brown Park
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5600 block of Read Blvd. Police say shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
New details after cops kill suspect in Hammond, man had explosive components
Louisiana State Police today released more information surrounding what happened when sheriff’s deputies and Hammond Police shot a man dead Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish.
Second suspect accused of viral interstate shooting arrested
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of the second of the two women who appeared on a social media video allegedly firing guns out of a moving car on highway 90.
NOLA.com
Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO
A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
NOPD makes swift arrest in Desire neighborhood shooting Wednesday
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway after a man was shot in the area.
Two drivers wanted for reckless stunt driving on Claiborne Ave., NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants are issued for Devin D. Curley, 33, and Jermaine Turner, 33, for allegedly doing burnouts and reckless stunt driving according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, October 30, at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus...
Pair of Luling shootings could be related to abandoned stolen car struck by gunfire, detectives say
According to deputies, just before 11 p.m., they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in reference to reports of gunfire
fox8live.com
Attorneys argue over Bob Dean’s worth as families await settlement checks
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge is considering a class-action settlement over nursing home owner Bob Dean’s deadly evacuation of residents during Hurricane Ida. Some plaintiffs have argued that not enough has been done to determine Dean’s worth and what he should pay to the families...
