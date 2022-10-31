Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE 'Missed The Boat' With Top AEW Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes a current AEW star could have become something more in WWE. "He [Claudio Castagnoli] should have been a five-time world champion before he left WWE," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "Not once did they give him the world title. I'm really surprised because that kid can do it all in the ring. He is the pound-for-pound strongest wrestler I've ever seen. The stuff he does in that ring is incredible ... He's Superman. He's the real-life Superman."
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Ribs Fan While Selling Outside WWE Ring
It appears that The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has a sense of humor. On Tuesday, a fan posted a video on Twitter of Ripley slyly untying a fan's shoe while she was "selling outside of the ring" at a WWE live event. WWE also shared the video on its official...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Is Critical Of Vince McMahon's Decision To Interview Grieving Widow
Former WCW World Tag Team Champion and high-flying innovator Brian Pillman passed away at the age of 35 on October 5, 1997 — with the 25th anniversary of his tragic passing occurring within the past month. The following night on the October 6 episode of "WWE Raw," Pillman's widow and Brian Pillman Jr.'s mother, Melanie Pillman, was interviewed by Vince McMahon and revealed that he had died due to a heart issue.
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Arrives on AEW Dynamite, Attacks Darby Allin
Jeff Jarrett made his surprise AEW debut on this week's AEW Dynamite, immediately aligning himself with Jay Lethal and his group of associates. Lethal teased ahead of this week's match with Darby Allin that he had a friend who knew all of Allin's weaknesses, and a man wearing Sting's coat and fake eventually cost Allin the match. The masked figure was revealed as Cole Karter, but just as Lethal and co. were beginning their four-on-one beatdown Sting's music hit. The heels left the ring, but instead of "The Icon" Jarrett suddenly appeared and whacked Allin over the head with a guitar.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique
Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
wrestlinginc.com
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Will Portray Celebrity In Young Rock Season 3 Premiere
Wrestling Inc. can confirm that former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be portraying pop icon Cyndi Lauper in the season three premiere episode of "Young Rock." In the episode, a young Dewey attends the premiere party for Cyndi Lauper's "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough" music video, which featured various WWF Superstars, including Captain Lou Albano, Wendi Richter The Iron Sheik, Freddie Blassie, and Roddy Piper. Vince McMahon hosted the premiere party.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Lee Reacts To WWE NXT Star's Tribute
"WWE NXT" star Cora Jade has made her fandom of former WWE Diva's Champion AJ Lee very clear. During a recent live event in Melbourne, Florida, Jade competed in a special Halloween battle royal to decide the number one contender for the "NXT" Women's Championship while cosplaying as Lee. Though Jade came up short in that match, she posted a picture of her costume on social media after the event, calling Lee her "mother," and later received a response from Lee — real name AJ Mendez — on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Declares This WWE Star The Most Painful To Wrestle
The professional wrestling business is a dangerous one that is filled with hard-hitting people who create high-risk moves for the entertainment of fans. Of course, stepping into the ring with anyone will leave a wrestler with bumps and bruises from the ring, but there are certain talents who are much more physical inside the ring. When speaking to "The Happy Hour," Kevin Owens made it clear there is one person that is the most painful to wrestle – "Bobby Lashley."
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Gives Update After Doctor's Appointment: 'Not All Good News'
Legendary commentator Jim Ross has been battling skin cancer since he was first diagnosed in October 2021. He announced that he was cancer-free in December, but the road to full recovery is not always a straightforward one, and unfortunately, he had announced some negative news this week. Ross, 70, has...
wrestlinginc.com
New WWE And Wheel Of Fortune Crossover Announced
The Halloween Havoc event of WCW and now "WWE NXT" is well-known for its recurring "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" stipulation, but WWE wrestlers and fans will soon be able to spin TV's most famous wheel on "Wheel of Fortune." Sony Pictures announced via a press release that "Wheel Of Fortune" will team up with WWE to film a special week featuring Superstars and superfans, meaning that it's something you can possibly be a part of.
wrestlinginc.com
GCW Owner Jokes That Stephanie McMahon Is 'Gang Affiliated'
Stephanie McMahon may be the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, but GCW owner Brett Lauderdale says she's down with Nick Gage and MDK. Lauderdale has referred to McMahon as a close personal friend, and there have been rumblings of a possible business relationship between GCW and WWE, which Lauderdale addressed during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly 'Done, Done' With WWE Responsibilities
The wrestling world was turned on its head when Vince McMahon announced his retirement as CEO and Chairman of WWE in July. His decision came after "The Wall Street Journal" released a report the previous month that the company's Board of Directors was investigating McMahon for millions of dollars that he had paid to several former female employees in an effort to keep them quiet about his alleged sexual harassment and misconduct towards them.
wrestlinginc.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Recalls Convesation With Steve Austin Before Joining Wrestling
Even though Brian Pillman Jr.'s late father was a pro wrestling star, following in his footsteps was not a surefire path. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Pillman Jr. recalled a conversation he had with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin when he was in college about possibly pursuing a career in pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
wrestlinginc.com
Raven Gives Update On His In-Ring Future
Raven has not stepped between the ropes for a match since 2020, but that doesn't mean that he is retired from in-ring competition. During a recent interview with "K&S WrestleFest" the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Famer said, "I'll go back to it," when asked if he is planning on returning to wrestling. However, when it comes to putting a timescale on his return to wrestling, Raven was unable to do so. It's not likely to be anytime soon, due to a recent surgery.
