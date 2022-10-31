ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laptopmag.com

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
ZDNet

Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV

OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Gamespot

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Engadget

Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends

Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale

Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
msn.com

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.

