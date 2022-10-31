ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve

Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From New York Rangers’ First 10 Games

Up and down seems like an excellent way to summarize the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season for the New York Rangers. After a 3-1-0 start, four straight losses had many questioning what was going wrong with last year’s Eastern Conference runner-ups. The cure for their woes was a two-game road trip to Dallas and Arizona. Now, the Rangers head back to New York with a 5-3-2 record and 12 points on the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

6 Ways to Emotionally Deal with the Maple Leafs’ Struggles

The sky isn’t falling yet in Toronto, even though it may sometimes feel that way if you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs. The club is off to a less-than-stellar start again and losing to teams the club should be beating. There are reports of failed communication between the coach and the stars who are underperforming, potential leadership issues, injuries, and construction problems when it comes to the team, along with the usually high-stress issues that come with such a skilled team letting its fans down.
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
ESPN

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak

Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR

Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Krejci: Still sidelined against Pens

Krejci (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday but will travel with the team, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Krejci's presence on the trip could clear the way for him to suit up at some point during the next three games, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Prior to his absence, the veteran center was stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded six shots and three assists. In his stead, Pavel Zacha will shift to a second-line center role.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Logs helper in overtime win

Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. Karlsson has remained steady on offense with four points in his last four games. The center set up a William Carrier tally in the third period Tuesday, which ultimately forced overtime. Karlsson is up to four goals, four assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. Head coach Bruce Cassidy tried different looks with the lineup early on, but Karlsson's back in his familiar second-line center spot alongside Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith now.
ESPN

Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren to Play Saturday Against Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs will get some reinforcements on defense this week. Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the Swede is set to be activated from long-term injured reserve on Friday and will be in the lineup when the team hosts the Boston Bruins on Saturday. "The plan is to...
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out indefinitely

Oshie (lower body) is out indefinitely, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie was hurt in the first period of Saturday's game against Nashville. A timetable for his return is unclear at the moment. Oshie has two goals and five points through nine games this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Hughes and Sharangovich help Devils beat Canucks 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- — Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night. Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils (7-3-0), who won their fourth game...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy