Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
ESPN
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, De Jong, Tielemans, Saka
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of...
Soccer-Qatar relying on playmaker Afif to pull the strings
DOHA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's main playmaker Akram Afif is perhaps the World Cup host country's greatest asset and worry wrapped up in one. The 25-year-old striker, crowned Asia's player of the year in 2019 and more famous for setting up goals than scoring them, has become essential to the Gulf Arab state's soccer success.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. PSG live stream: Champions League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds
Juventus will fight for their continental future when they host Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League Group H on Wednesday. Third in the pool and level on points with Maccabi Haifa, a win or even a draw could very well send the Italian giants packing on the European scene. After losing in Israel, Massimiliano Allegri's men need to beat undefeated PSG here to be sure of a Europa League berth, while a draw could see Haifa overtake the Old Lady at the last minute if they surprise visitors SL Benfica.
theScore
4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
'He's, For Sure, An Option' - Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Boost Ahead Of Napoli Clash
Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Napoli on Tuesday night and gave a big injury boost ahead of the game.
BBC
Liverpool v Napoli: Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool
Venue: Anfield Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Defender Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate may also feature against Napoli in the Champions League. Scottish right-back Ramsey, 19, has overcome...
BBC
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille
Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
BBC
Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
'He Will Fix It' - Former Liverpool Man Backs Jurgen Klopp To Turn The Tides
Former Liverpool captain now Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will fix the current crisis at Anfield by addressing the serious problems within the team.
Tottenham’s UCL Performance Represents Progress, Room to Grow
Tottenham topped its Champions League group in the end, and it’s in fine standing in the Premier League. But do Spurs have another gear?
BBC
Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79
Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford powered home a 35-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972. "Ronnie is not...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Chelsea’s Champions League campaign began in historically bad fashion. With just one point collected from our first two games, including a defeat to this same Dinamo side, we had matched our worst ever start to a group stage campaign, going all the way to back to the very first time we actually participated in the Champions League.
Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
Guardiola: Walker and Phillips ‘likely’ ready for World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips should recover from their injuries in time to be available to England for the World Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday. England coach Gareth Southgate will announce his squad next week and is unlikely to see Walker...
Soccer-De Jong’s influence means guaranteed spot in Dutch squad
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is reserving an automatic place for only two players in his World Cup squad in a strict selection regime where match fitness is a major criteria.
Diego Simeone made to suffer as Atlético endure ‘cruellest week’ | Sid Lowe
Having exited the Champions League in dramatic fashion, Simeone’s side are reeling after another setback against Cádiz
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka returns to training and allays World Cup fears
Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal’s Europa League match on Thursday night. The 21-year-old winger allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he trained on Wednesday with his Arsenal teammates. Saka was forced off during the 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, lasting 27...
BBC
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban
Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...
