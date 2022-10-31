Juventus will fight for their continental future when they host Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League Group H on Wednesday. Third in the pool and level on points with Maccabi Haifa, a win or even a draw could very well send the Italian giants packing on the European scene. After losing in Israel, Massimiliano Allegri's men need to beat undefeated PSG here to be sure of a Europa League berth, while a draw could see Haifa overtake the Old Lady at the last minute if they surprise visitors SL Benfica.

1 DAY AGO