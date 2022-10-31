ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
Reuters

Soccer-Qatar relying on playmaker Afif to pull the strings

DOHA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's main playmaker Akram Afif is perhaps the World Cup host country's greatest asset and worry wrapped up in one. The 25-year-old striker, crowned Asia's player of the year in 2019 and more famous for setting up goals than scoring them, has become essential to the Gulf Arab state's soccer success.
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. PSG live stream: Champions League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds

Juventus will fight for their continental future when they host Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League Group H on Wednesday. Third in the pool and level on points with Maccabi Haifa, a win or even a draw could very well send the Italian giants packing on the European scene. After losing in Israel, Massimiliano Allegri's men need to beat undefeated PSG here to be sure of a Europa League berth, while a draw could see Haifa overtake the Old Lady at the last minute if they surprise visitors SL Benfica.
theScore

4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action

The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
BBC

Liverpool v Napoli: Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool

Venue: Anfield Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Defender Calvin Ramsey could make his first senior appearance for Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate may also feature against Napoli in the Champions League. Scottish right-back Ramsey, 19, has overcome...
BBC

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
BBC

Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
BBC

Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79

Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford powered home a 35-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972. "Ronnie is not...
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea’s Champions League campaign began in historically bad fashion. With just one point collected from our first two games, including a defeat to this same Dinamo side, we had matched our worst ever start to a group stage campaign, going all the way to back to the very first time we actually participated in the Champions League.
The Associated Press

Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
The Guardian

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka returns to training and allays World Cup fears

Bukayo Saka could feature in Arsenal’s Europa League match on Thursday night. The 21-year-old winger allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury as he trained on Wednesday with his Arsenal teammates. Saka was forced off during the 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, lasting 27...
BBC

Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban

Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy