ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Extension sought for Clinton, Dresden nuclear power plants

CLINTON — The operator of the Clinton and Dresden nuclear power plants plans to ask the federal government to extend its license to operate the plants for another 20 years. If approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the extensions would allow Constellation to operate Clinton Power Station until 2047, Unit 2 of Dresden Generation Station until 2049 and Unit 3 of Dresden Generating Station until 2051, the company said Monday.
CLINTON, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community

ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Decatur switches to electric buses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur received more than $16 million in money from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make the switch. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum

DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Christie Clinic require masks at all locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Wednesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. Two weeks ago, we reported they dropped the requirement. Christie Clinic officials says they’re following guidance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. One of their locations is in an area of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning.  “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
URBANA, IL
chambanamoms.com

German Christmas Market Returns to Riggs Beer Company in Urbana

There is something special about the tradition of a German Christmas market and we look forward to visiting one in Urbana again this year. After years without a German Christmas market in Champaign-Urbana prior to 2019, festivities on hold in 2020, and a joyful return in 2021, we are delighted to see plans in the making at Riggs Beer Company once again this holiday season. Last year’s German Christmas Market at Riggs in Urbana was a highlight of the season and we can’t wait to visit again.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

No cell service, people temporarily unable to call 911

WATSEKA, Ill., (WCIA) — For nine hours Monday night and into Tuesday in Iroquois County, it felt like you took a step back in time after a car crash knocked out cell service.  It meant you couldn’t call 911 if there was an emergency, and Watseka’s Fire Department said people had to physically find a […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy