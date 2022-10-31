Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
Herald & Review
Extension sought for Clinton, Dresden nuclear power plants
CLINTON — The operator of the Clinton and Dresden nuclear power plants plans to ask the federal government to extend its license to operate the plants for another 20 years. If approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the extensions would allow Constellation to operate Clinton Power Station until 2047, Unit 2 of Dresden Generation Station until 2049 and Unit 3 of Dresden Generating Station until 2051, the company said Monday.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Latinos create change in rural Central Illinois community
ARCOLA – Drive a half-hour south of I-57 from Champaign and you’ll arrive in Arcola. The small town is in a part of the state known for its Old Order Amish community, centered around the nearby town of Arthur. Now, Latinos in Arcola are increasing in population and...
WCIA
Decatur switches to electric buses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur received more than $16 million in money from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make the switch. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum
DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Wednesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. Two weeks ago, we reported they dropped the requirement. Christie Clinic officials says they’re following guidance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. One of their locations is in an area of […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul cop tells Paxton aldermen: License-plate readers can be ‘useful technology’
PAXTON — As deputy chief of the Rantoul Police Department, Justin Bouse knows first-hand the value that automated license-plate-reading cameras can bring to solving crimes. The northern Champaign County village has 25 of them, and they have already helped police there solve a number of serious crimes, including multiple shootings.
Country Fair Shopping Center listed for sale, first time in 30 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, the Country Fair Shopping Center is listed for sale with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. Built in 1958 to 1960, the shopping center became the first open air shopping mall in East Central Illinois. The price for the shopping center is listed as negotiable. An […]
Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning. “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
WAND TV
African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
Motorist drives into Urbana construction site, hits worker
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection. Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and […]
wjbc.com
A pre-election labor rally Tuesday was a big Democratic shout of ‘Union Yes’
DECATUR – With the Workers’ Rights Amendment on next week’s ballot – promising to strengthen the power of union labor – Democrats turned out Tuesday for a pre-election rally at the IBEW hall in Decatur. Two lawmakers told family stories of how unions carried them.
chambanamoms.com
German Christmas Market Returns to Riggs Beer Company in Urbana
There is something special about the tradition of a German Christmas market and we look forward to visiting one in Urbana again this year. After years without a German Christmas market in Champaign-Urbana prior to 2019, festivities on hold in 2020, and a joyful return in 2021, we are delighted to see plans in the making at Riggs Beer Company once again this holiday season. Last year’s German Christmas Market at Riggs in Urbana was a highlight of the season and we can’t wait to visit again.
Carle, Aetna strike deal; Retirees poised to have in-network access to doctors
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna Monday struck a deal. Retired state employees enrolled in state-sponsored health benefits will be able to continue to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year, according to both companies’ leadership. The news came late on the eve of the first day of […]
No cell service, people temporarily unable to call 911
WATSEKA, Ill., (WCIA) — For nine hours Monday night and into Tuesday in Iroquois County, it felt like you took a step back in time after a car crash knocked out cell service. It meant you couldn’t call 911 if there was an emergency, and Watseka’s Fire Department said people had to physically find a […]
Illinois cracks the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time
The Illinois football team was ranked in the College Football Playoff poll for the first time in team history as they came in 16th in the first rankings of the 2022 season.
wglt.org
County workforce, green energy and public safety are key issues in McLean County Board's District 7 in Bloomington
The candidates running to represent central and near-east Bloomington on the McLean County Board have different top priorities – from bolstering the county’s HR practices to green energy to supporting law enforcement. But they share a pragmatic view of bipartisan governing. There are four candidates – two Democrats,...
Local election officials see encouraging early voting and vote-by-mail turnout
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Election Day is just around the corner and local officials are seeing positive early voter turnout. The Nov. 8 election is shaping up to be a big one, with the battle for Illinois governor and a number of important local races on the ballot. “We’ve got that 91st State Representative District […]
Comments / 0