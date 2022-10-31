ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Compass Realty reaches agreement with attorney general’s office

Compass Realty, which has offices all over Brooklyn, reached an agreement with Letitia James and the attorney general’s office after it was found that the company refused to process rental applications for low-income renters. The Attorney General’s Office announced the settlement on Tuesday after it found that Compass’ real...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, November 3, 2022

NYPD PARTNERS WITH THE RING: The New York City Police Department will, starting next week, participate in Neighbors, a free app developed as a part of the Ring system that facilitates interaction between law enforcement and the public. While the NYPD will not monitor the app around the clock, it will have the capacity to view, post and respond to crime- and safety-related information posted publicly by the app’s users of the app, and to seek the public’s help.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Graffiti Threatening Lawmakers Raises Concerns in Wake of Paul Pelosi Attack

Elected officials gathered Tuesday morning in Brooklyn to discuss threatening anti-lawmakers graffiti calling for the deaths of local politicians. This is another incident in a growing list of attacks -- both verbal and physical -- against lawmakers and their families across the country. The graffiti, which read "kill elected officials"...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Attorneys growing their network with speed at the Brooklyn Bar Association

One of the biggest reasons to join the Brooklyn Bar Association is its robust mentorship program, and that was on full display Thursday night as nearly 50 members were on hand to serve as both mentors and mentees during a Speed Networking event. The event was appropriately titled, “Speed Mentoring:...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul

Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!

I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYPD monitoring video on Amazon Ring’s ‘Neighbors’

NYPD will now take a peek and listen in on your Ring camera (if you share it), according to a statement put out Wednesday that explained the new collaboration between the NYPD and Ring’s community app, Neighbors, that facilitates interaction between law enforcement and the public. The cops explained...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabe.org

Judge won't dismiss Georgia election workers' suit against Giuliani

A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
GEORGIA STATE
qchron.com

Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside

For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
BAYSIDE, NY
Commercial Observer

Landlord Sues HPD for Allegedly Revoking 421a Tax Benefit Without Warning

The former owner of a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment building wants the city to pay its taxes, not the other way around. Landlord Grand Slam Brooklyn sued the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York City Department of Finance for allegedly revoking its lucrative 421a tax benefit at 276 Grand Street without proper warning, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York County Supreme Court.
BROOKLYN, NY

