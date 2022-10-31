Read full article on original website
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Compass Realty reaches agreement with attorney general’s office
Compass Realty, which has offices all over Brooklyn, reached an agreement with Letitia James and the attorney general’s office after it was found that the company refused to process rental applications for low-income renters. The Attorney General’s Office announced the settlement on Tuesday after it found that Compass’ real...
Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city.
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, November 3, 2022
NYPD PARTNERS WITH THE RING: The New York City Police Department will, starting next week, participate in Neighbors, a free app developed as a part of the Ring system that facilitates interaction between law enforcement and the public. While the NYPD will not monitor the app around the clock, it will have the capacity to view, post and respond to crime- and safety-related information posted publicly by the app’s users of the app, and to seek the public’s help.
NBC New York
NYC Graffiti Threatening Lawmakers Raises Concerns in Wake of Paul Pelosi Attack
Elected officials gathered Tuesday morning in Brooklyn to discuss threatening anti-lawmakers graffiti calling for the deaths of local politicians. This is another incident in a growing list of attacks -- both verbal and physical -- against lawmakers and their families across the country. The graffiti, which read "kill elected officials"...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Attorneys growing their network with speed at the Brooklyn Bar Association
One of the biggest reasons to join the Brooklyn Bar Association is its robust mentorship program, and that was on full display Thursday night as nearly 50 members were on hand to serve as both mentors and mentees during a Speed Networking event. The event was appropriately titled, “Speed Mentoring:...
Commercial Observer
‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul
Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
bkreader.com
Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Just Gave $11 Million to Brooklyn Public Charter Schools
Ascend Public Charter Schools — the biggest Brooklyn-based charter school network, with 16 total charter schools in the borough — has announced it has been gifted $11 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation by Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, comes after a...
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
TODAY.com
Woman details recovery from hammer attack that took place on the subway
Nina Rothschild left work late on February 24, 2022. As she walked down the stairs of the New York City subway, she felt someone hit her on the head with what she thought was a baseball bat. “I kept saying, ‘Stop! Stop!’ which, of course, was completely useless,” Rothschild, 58,...
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell
Eyewitness News' Anthony Johnson spent time with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
NYC to pay $26M in settlement with men wrongly convicted of killing Malcolm X
The city of New York is settling lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, agreeing to pay $26 million for the wrongful convictions which led to both men spending decades behind bars.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYPD monitoring video on Amazon Ring’s ‘Neighbors’
NYPD will now take a peek and listen in on your Ring camera (if you share it), according to a statement put out Wednesday that explained the new collaboration between the NYPD and Ring’s community app, Neighbors, that facilitates interaction between law enforcement and the public. The cops explained...
New affordable, supportive housing helping criminal-justice involved women to be constructed in Brooklyn
Construction has begun on a new affordable and supportive housing development in Brooklyn centering women involved in the criminal justice system, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.
wabe.org
Judge won't dismiss Georgia election workers' suit against Giuliani
A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
qchron.com
Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside
For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
Commercial Observer
Landlord Sues HPD for Allegedly Revoking 421a Tax Benefit Without Warning
The former owner of a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment building wants the city to pay its taxes, not the other way around. Landlord Grand Slam Brooklyn sued the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York City Department of Finance for allegedly revoking its lucrative 421a tax benefit at 276 Grand Street without proper warning, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York County Supreme Court.
5 students arrested after brawl at NYPD high school
Five students were arrested after a massive brawl over someone “disrespecting” another person broke out at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety in Queens.
NYC to pay $26 million to men wrongly accused of killing Malcolm X
Malcolm X speaks during a press conference in Chicago on May 22nd, 1964. A recent investigation has raised new questions about how the NYPD and FBI handled the 1965 assassination [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Jay Mazini, NYC Instagram celeb, pleads guilty in $8M Bitcoin fraud scheme
NEW YORK - Jebara Igbara, also known as Jay Mazini, has pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn federal courtroom to a three-count information charging him with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. The Edgewater, New Jersey man had a popular Instagram account under the name "Jay Mazini," where he...
