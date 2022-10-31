Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Image: The Halloween Crack in Antarctica
Marking Halloween, we bring you this recent Copernicus Sentinel-2 image of the Halloween Crack in Antarctica. First spotted on 31 October 2016, the Halloween Crack runs from an area known as McDonald Ice Rumples—which is where the underside of the floating ice sheet is grounded on the shallow seabed. This pinning point slows the flow of ice and fractures the ice surface.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
ohmymag.co.uk
'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed
Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
A ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid will pass by Earth Tuesday
An asteroid deemed “potentially hazardous” by NASA will make a relatively close pass — astronomically speaking — to Earth on Tuesday, just missing a Halloween fly-by. At its closest approach Tuesday afternoon eastern time, the asteroid will slip by Earth 1.4 million miles away, well within the bounds of what NASA considers a “near-Earth” approach.
Phys.org
The Israeli coastline is contaminated with more than two tons of microplastics
A new Tel Aviv University study conducted in collaboration with the Mediterranean Sea Research Center of Israel examined the level of microplastic pollution along Israel's coastline. The researchers collected sand samples from six beaches, from Haifa to Ashkelon. The research findings revealed that the Israeli shoreline is contaminated with more than two million tons of microplastics, with the most polluted beaches being those of Tel Aviv and Hadera.
Startling discovery shows the Moon is drifting away from Earth
Every year, the Moon drifts further away from the Earth. According to a post on The Conversation, the Moon drifts away from our planet at a rate of 3.8 centimeters a year. At that rate, in 100 years, the Moon will have drifted roughly 380 centimeters from our planet, a total of around 12 feet.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
"If this one hits the Earth, it would cause planetwide destruction. It would be very bad for life as we know it," Dr. Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, said A large asteroid — estimated to be nearly a mile long and dubbed a "planet killer" — has been discovered by scientists. The space rock, which could potentially pose a danger to planet Earth — though not anytime soon — had been hidden behind the glare of the sun, according to a press...
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
US News and World Report
Elon Musk's SpaceX Expects First Starship Launch to Orbit This Year -NASA
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said on Monday. Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has...
Phys.org
500 million year-old fossils reveal answer to evolutionary riddle
An exceptionally well-preserved collection of fossils discovered in eastern Yunnan Province, China, has enabled scientists to solve a centuries-old riddle in the evolution of life on earth, revealing what the first animals to make skeletons looked like. The results have been published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
CNET
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
Monstrous asteroid to speed by Earth next week
RM4 2022, an asteroid with an estimated diameter of more than 2,400 feet, is expected to swing by Earth on Nov. 1, speeding at around 52,000 miles per hour.
Nazi bombs destroyed a priceless 'sea monster' fossil. Scientists just found its long-lost plaster copies.
More than 70 years ago, during a WWII air raid in the U.K., German bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. Scientists just found long-lost plaster casts of the priceless skeleton.
Nasa launching mission to an asteroid which could make everyone on Earth a billionaire
Fancy becoming a billionaire overnight? No, we’re not pitching some get-rich-quick scheme, we’re talking about Nasa launching a new mission to an asteroid that could theoretically make us all incredibly wealthy. Nasa is planning to observe and study an asteroid worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, containing enough precious metal that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire if divided out equally.Psyche 16 - first spotted back in March 1852 - is a 124-mile-wide space rock that will be the primary focus of Nasa’s project. The mission has been talked about for some time and was originally due to launch in...
Phys.org
New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
ohmymag.co.uk
Huge 'planet-killing' asteroid could endanger Earth
Epidemics, inflation, what more could we fear? Perhaps the end of humanity, caused by a huge asteroid? Well, a discovery could make this last hypothesis possible. Here's everything you need to know about it. A planet-killing asteroid. At the end of September, American astronomers made important discoveries of several new...
