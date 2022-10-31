Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
Chiefs defender is not happy with Buffalo Bills trading for Nyheim Hines
Defending the Buffalo Bills offense just became more difficult and at least one NFL defender is not happy about it. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. reacted to the trade on Instagram. When the NFL shared the Bills’ trade, Gay shared four shocked emojis to show his dismay.
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
KMBC.com
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and trade acquisition Kadarius Toney speak to the media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are talking to the media ahead of their week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more players are expected to speak. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who the team acquired ahead of the trade...
numberfire.com
Zack Moss sent from Bills to Colts for Nyheim Hines, 6th
The Indianapolis Colts acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills for running back Nyheim Hines. Moss rushed 17 times for the Bills in Weeks 1-5 and then he didn't play another snap, including a healthy scratch in Week 6. He figures to step in as the primary early-down backup in Indianapolis, but playing time will still be limited while Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson are both healthy. Jackson is expected to replace Hines as the Colts' passing-down specialist.
CBS Sports
Britt Reid, son of Chiefs' Andy Reid, sentenced to three years in prison for DWI
Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant and son of head coach Andy Reid, has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony DWI charge, per a report from ProFootballTalk. Reid was on trial for felony DWI after crashing his truck into two cars parked...
Calvin Ridley 'Bizarre' Trade: Falcons Send Suspended WR to Jaguars - Live-Blog NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Andy Reid suggests Chiefs could make more moves ahead of trade deadline
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid isn’t ruling out the possibility of the team making another move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The team already sent a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants to acquire WR Kadarius Toney. When asked about whether the team could be convinced to trade away a player, Reid suggested there is a possibility that they could trade someone away or that they could acquire another player ahead of the upcoming deadline.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
KC Chiefs: What NFL Draft experts said about Kadarius Toney
After the KC Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, what did scouting reports from before the 2021 NFL Draft have to say about him?. Last Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs traded a compensatory third-round pick as well as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for disappointing second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown on getting drug tested after performance vs. Steelers: 'Rogerrrrr this is not random'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a career day on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The next morning, the NFL asked him to do a drug test -- which are supposedly assigned at random. Brown didn't seem too sure about the randomness of the test, and mentioned NFL Commissioner...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Preparing to play Sunday
The Chiefs are preparing Toney to play in Sunday night's game against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports. "We'll try to work him in," Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday of the wideout, who the team traded for last week. "He's a smart kid. He's been with us a couple days, so we've had a chance to talk to him. He picks things up fairly easily."
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Return to active roster imminent
The Ravens are expected to activate Bowser (Achilles) from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports. Bowser will re-join Baltimore's 53-man roster in the near future after being designated to return Oct. 12. The 27-year-old has been working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, and his first opportunity to play again will come next Monday against the Saints. Bowser totaled career highs in sacks (seven) and tackles (59) last season, and he should help bolster the Ravens' depleted pass-rushing unit when healthy.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Remains starting running back
GM George Paton said Tuesday that Gordon still is the Broncos' starting running back, despite the Broncos acquiring Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, Gordon has seen at least...
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: High-ankle sprain feared
The Vikings' initial belief is that Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Smith will undergo further testing including an MRI on Monday, but if a high-ankle sprain is confirmed, the tight end likely will be forced to miss time. Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister would stand to handle increased roles and hold down the tight end position if Smith indeed needs to sit out. Smith has logged three straight games with exactly four catches, which he translated into 28 receiving yards Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
