Read full article on original website
Related
SZA Finally Drops Video For 'Shirt' After Teasing The Song Nearly Two Years Ago
The singer goes on a crime spree with LaKeith Stanfield in the long-awaited video.
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear this week
Halestorm, Nita Strauss and Bob Vylan lead the best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
Daily Collegian
Weekly Playlist: See Collegian staff picks for late October
Swedish producer Gud debuted his newest project “Rooster” last Friday with a five-track EP. The full 12-minute project is certainly worth a listen, but “Guts Theme” especially stood out. Featuring raw vocals from the producer who most recently handled “Foreign Exchange” in collaboration with Rx Papi, the title and sound of “Guts Theme” allude to the unfinished manga series “Berserk.” The accompanying music video upholds the sense of minimalism found in the song’s production. In the video, Gud wanders the streets of an unnamed city, searching for his guts.
Watch Yves Tumor’s Video for New Song “God Is a Circle”
Yves Tumor has released the new single “God Is a Circle.” It comes with a music video directed by Jordan Hemingway, who worked with Tumor on the visual for “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them.” Watch the new video below. “God Is a...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations,...
Listen To Breland's Soulful Spin On One Of Luke Combs' Biggest Songs
This is one of Luke Combs' hits from his latest album, and Breland just shared his version of it on Instagram.
Holly Herndon Covers Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” Using AI: Listen
Holly Herndon has released a new cover of Dolly Parton’s classic ballad “Jolene,” recorded with artificial intelligence. The AI cover was created with Herndon’s deepfake “twin” Holly+, which allows other people to sing in the electronic composer’s voice. In this instance, a modified score of “Jolene,” comprised of new harmonies, was fed to Holly+ and then generated in Herndon’s voice. Accompanying the voice is Ryan Norris on guitar. Listen below.
Backstreet Boys release 'Last Christmas' music video
The Backstreet Boys have released the festive music video for their cover of the Wham! classic "Last Christmas."
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
U.S. Girls Turn Suburban Kitsch Into a Beautiful Existential Ballad on New Song ‘Bless This Mess’
U.S. Girls turn a kitschy suburban household phrase into a stunning alt-pop ballad on their new song, “Bless This Mess.” The song harkens back to the diva ballads of yesteryear, with Meg Remy crooning about life’s constant complications and entanglements over a delicate electric piano. The track also arrives with a characteristically unique music video featuring decades-old video footage of Remy that the artist Evan Gordon manipulated to look as if she was singing the new song. “Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities,” Remy explained in a...
KULR8
BTS star RM is preparing to release his debut solo album
BTS' RM is preparing to release his debut solo album. After a report from JTBC News claimed the LP would arrive on November 25, Big Hit Music has confirmed a record is on the way but did not offer a release date. The label confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily: “RM...
The Band Is Back Together Again: 16 Sultry Sade Tracks To Prepare For Their Return
The band is back together, recording their next album. To celebrate, we created a list of 16 sultry Sade tracks. Check it out inside.
See a Solo Wynonna Judd Perform New Song ‘Other Side’ for Online Music Series
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Duke Spirits is leaning into its roots in the entertainment world with The Masters Music Series, a live performance video series that unites an accomplished group of musicians and writers. The twice weekly videos began airing on the Duke Spirits YouTube channel in October with a performance from country artist Eric Paslay singing his hit “Friday Night” and former American Idol star Paul McDonald performing his song “New Lovers.” Buy Duke Founders Rye The series also features performances by...
Behind the Band Name: No Doubt
In 1986, Eric Stefani, his younger sister Gwen, and John Spence decided they would form a ska band while working at a Dairy Queen in Orange, California. Inspired by British ska bands like Madness, The English Beat, and The Specials, the Stefani siblings and Spence had their earliest formation of a band—a nine-piece including Gwen Stefani on backing vocals, Eric on keyboards and Spence as lead vocalist. Inspired by Bad Brains frontman H.R., Spence’s on-stage antics were explosive and everyone knew his signature response to most things: “no doubt.”
NYLON
LVCRFT On 'Scream Warriors' & Embracing The Full Spectrum Of Spooky Music
For Sarah Barrios, aka Scary Ana Grande of the spooky music collective LVCRFT, the easiest way to make a song scary is to go full “child possessed by a demon” mode. “I have what I call ‘my little gremlin choir,’ which is just some really nasally group stacks of really, La, la, la, la,” the singer and songwriter trills over Zoom. “I think those are creepy.”
Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume
The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale. “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween,” the band captioned the photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look: black jeans, denim jacket, an unruly head of hair, and a Hellfire Club t-shirt, the official uniform of Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons society. “Master of Puppets” received similar treatment to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as...
James Hetfield Pays Tribute To 'Stranger Things' With His Halloween Costume
"Eddie Munsons says Happy Halloween."
BTS and Pharrell Have a Collab Song Coming, and Possibly Another on the Way
Another seismic collaboration from singer-rapper-producer Pharrell is coming your way, this time with megastars BTS. The artist behind hit collabs — including "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk, "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke, and "Drop It Like It's Hot" with Snoop Dogg — sat down with fellow multi-hyphenate artist RM of BTS for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians series. They interviewed each other about the ins and outs of making music, what it's like to endure the highs and lows of fame without losing one's creativity, and even teased an upcoming collab (or two) in the process.
King Princess: Tiny Desk Concert
With her self-assuredness on full display, King Princess performs three stripped-down songs that mix love, lust and playful self-deprecation.
Comments / 0