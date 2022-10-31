Read full article on original website
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Slated to miss time
Bateman is in line to miss time with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The foot injury that Bateman suffered this past Thursday against the Buccaneers ended up being more serious than initially thought, with coach John Harbaugh noting Monday that "It looks like it's going to be a few weeks" for the wideout. In Bateman's looming absence, added snaps will be available for Demarcus Robinson and James Proche alongside Devin Duvernay.
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Return to active roster imminent
The Ravens are expected to activate Bowser (Achilles) from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports. Bowser will re-join Baltimore's 53-man roster in the near future after being designated to return Oct. 12. The 27-year-old has been working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, and his first opportunity to play again will come next Monday against the Saints. Bowser totaled career highs in sacks (seven) and tackles (59) last season, and he should help bolster the Ravens' depleted pass-rushing unit when healthy.
Browns' Sione Takitaki: Records season-high tackles
Takitaki had a season-high 13 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Takitaki was part of a Browns' defense that finally looked like the unit it was projected to be in the preseason. He was on the field for a season-high 84-percent of the snaps and has 21 tackles over the last two weeks.
Eagles' A.J. Brown on getting drug tested after performance vs. Steelers: 'Rogerrrrr this is not random'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a career day on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The next morning, the NFL asked him to do a drug test -- which are supposedly assigned at random. Brown didn't seem too sure about the randomness of the test, and mentioned NFL Commissioner...
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Remains starting running back
GM George Paton said Tuesday that Gordon still is the Broncos' starting running back, despite the Broncos acquiring Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, Gordon has seen at least...
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Spotted in leg cast postgame
Awuzie was seen wearing a leg cast after he injured his right knee in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. The exact nature of Awuzie's injury is still unclear, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor said postgame that the issue is "not great," per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. The 27-year-old has been Cincinnati's best cornerback since signing with the team ahead of the 2021 season, recording 33 tackles, five passes defended and a forced fumble over the first seven games of 2022. Awuzie's potential loss would be a massive blow to the team's secondary with fellow cornerbacks Eli Apple (hamstring) and Tre Flowers (hamstring) also dealing with injuries.
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win
Johnson had four carries for 17 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson was given his first rushing attempts of the season, all on the game's final drive as Cleveland iced the blowout win. The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak and resuscitated their season with the victory, which may have the organization thinking about improvements for a playoff run. That means either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, both in the final year of their contracts, could be moved by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline. If either of those events happen, Johnson's fantasy outlook should improve.
Cowboys were reportedly close to acquiring Brandin Cooks; WR appears disgusted about remaining in Houston
Despite being traded three times in his career, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to have been hoping to be dealt one more time prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Cooks was rumored to be one of the deadline's available big-name players despite signing a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans this past offseason. His head coach, Lovie Smith, said via SportsRadio 610 in Houston that Cooks was excused from today's practice for "personal reasons."
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Aiming to play in Week 10
Mitchell (knee) is seeking to return to action in Week 10 against the Chargers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Mitchell has been sidelined since spraining the MCL in his right knee in the season opener. Since then, the 49ers rode Jeff Wilson in the backfield until the recent acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. After two games with McCaffrey on the roster and Mitchell getting healthier by the week, the team opted to deal Wilson to the Dolphins, paving the way for Mitchell to be the No. 2 running back once he's healthy. In that regard, he'll have the benefit of a Week 9 bye. How he fares on the field next week, assuming he does get designated to return from IR, will determine whether or not he joins McCaffrey as an RB option for coach Kyle Shanahan in Week 10.
