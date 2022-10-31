Read full article on original website
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 9 picks...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
Kliff Kingsbury criticism, calls to be fired mount after Arizona Cardinals' NFL Week 8 loss
The Arizona Cardinals are a disappointing 3-5 on the season after a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 8 on Sunday, last in the NFC West. As the losses continue to mount for the franchise, so does the criticism directed at coach Kliff Kingsbury. Many fans called out the Cardinals coach in...
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints play on Monday, Nov. 7, in the final game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. ...
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Patriots are a 5.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
Bruins' David Krejci: Lands on injured reserve
Krejci (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site Monday. Krejci has already been ruled out versus the Penguins on Tuesday and is also a long shot to face the Rangers on Thursday. Still, the veteran center is traveling with the team and should jump right back into the lineup once cleared to play. Prior to his absence, the Czech had put together a strong start to the year with eight points in eight games, including four power-play points.
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Dolphins are a 4.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 9...
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Slated to miss time
Bateman is in line to miss time with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The foot injury that Bateman suffered this past Thursday against the Buccaneers ended up being more serious than initially thought, with coach John Harbaugh noting Monday that "It looks like it's going to be a few weeks" for the wideout. In Bateman's looming absence, added snaps will be available for Demarcus Robinson and James Proche alongside Devin Duvernay.
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
Vikings' Irv Smith: High-ankle sprain feared
The Vikings' initial belief is that Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Smith will undergo further testing including an MRI on Monday, but if a high-ankle sprain is confirmed, the tight end likely will be forced to miss time. Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister would stand to handle increased roles and hold down the tight end position if Smith indeed needs to sit out. Smith has logged three straight games with exactly four catches, which he translated into 28 receiving yards Sunday.
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
Patriots’ Nick Folk named AFC Special Teams Player of Week for 5 FGs vs. Jets
An automatic afternoon in the Meadowlands has earned Nick Folk some new hardware. The Patriots kicker nailed all five of his field goal attempts against the Jets — 31, 42, 45, 49, and 52-yarders — and was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week, accordingly. Folk’s consistency has become commonplace for New England.
