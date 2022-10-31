Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions reportedly firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant
ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions off to the worst start in the NFL, Dan Campbell is shaking up his staff by firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant according to the Detroit Free Press. Pleasant joined Campbell’s original staff last season and was regarded as a high-energy assistant who...
Lions say T.J. Hockenson is a good player, but they’re better off without him
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have traded their leading receiver to a division rival, ostensibly making the worst team in the league even worse. But general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell say they believe they’re better off without T.J. Hockenson, talented as he might be.
Lions reportedly trading T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings for draft picks
ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions’ rebuild off to a frustrating start, Brad Holmes has decided to make yet another trade for the future by selling off Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings before today’s trade deadline. That will make the worst team...
Four more Michigan State players suspended following tunnel incidents
The number of Michigan State players suspended in the fallout of postgame incidents after a loss at Michigan last week has doubled. The Spartans, in a joint statement issued Tuesday evening by coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller, announced four more players are suspended indefinitely in defensive backs Malcolm Jones and Justin White, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright.
Michigan players regroup, shift focus to Rutgers following MSU incident
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The fallout from the incident between Michigan-Michigan State football players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after Saturday’s game isn’t over yet. On Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh described the event as a “traumatic” experience -- a sentiment that his players have echoed this week.
Ask Kyle: Did the Detroit Lions do the right thing by trading T.J. Hockenson?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have lost five straight games. Now they’ve fired an assistant coach before trading their leading receiving across the division to the Minnesota Vikings. The mailbag was dominated by questions about the T.J. Hockenson trade, so we’ll start there this week before getting to...
Four Bay City area football teams gear for second-round playoff action
BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the four remaining teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area competing in the 2022 high school football playoffs. It includes a look at their second-round games, with series history, playoff history, first-round results and third-round prospects.
Vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 10
JACKSON -- From eight, were are down to four area teams left in the football playoffs. Wins by Napoleon, Lumen Christi, Manchester and Jackson means those teams play on, and will tee it up for a chance to win a district title on Friday.
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 prep football Round 2 playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school football playoffs continue this weekend, and this time, a trophy is on the line. Around Kalamazoo, five 11-player teams will vie for a district championship, while two 8-player teams will compete for regional crowns.
Rookie TE James Mitchell ready to step up for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- You’re up, James Mitchell. The Detroit Lions have a void to fill after the T.J. Hockenson trade, and while Brock Wright is expected to step into the starting role, no one’s playing time is expected to spike more than the rookie fifth-round pick. Mitchell hasn’t played more than six snaps in a game, and just 21 for the season.
Metro Detroit boys soccer state semifinal scoreboard
Here are Metro Detroit boy soccer scores for the state semifinal round of the state tournament. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Metro Detroit high school boys soccer notes: Unity fuels Cranbrook's postseason push
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook has had a terrific season as it gets ready to play in the Division 2 state semifinals Wednesday. The biggest key to its success this season so far has been the team’s togetherness and chemistry, Cranbrook coach Chad O’Kulich said. “One of the biggest reasons,...
Video shows Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon also involved in postgame incident
New video released by ABC on Monday afternoon shed additional light on the postgame incident involving Michigan State players after a loss at Michigan on Saturday. Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump can be seen swinging his helmet and hitting Michigan defensive back Gemon Green. It’s unclear how the incident...
3-star QB Bo Edmundson decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State just lost another player from its next recruiting class and this time it was the quarterback. Bo Edmundson, a 2023 three-star prospect from Lake Travis High School in Texas, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. That leaves coach Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson in search of another quarterback in the class.
Red Wings alumni playing in Stahls' Power Play for Heroes charity game Friday at St. Clair Shores
(WXYZ) — The Red Wings have a big week planned to honor members of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams. In between the celebrations, a big group of Red Wings legends will be suiting up to play in a charity game. Stahls' is hosting Power Play for...
Bay City volleyball roundup: Upsets are order of the day in district semifinals
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school volleyball scene in district tournaments involving Bay City area teams. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
The Detroit Lions are so close! Just ask them!
DETROIT -- The Lions are so close. Just ask them, they’ll tell you. This year, last year, the last regime, the regime before that. They’ll all tell you they’re just one play away. One bounce of the ball away. One blown call away. One injury away. One game away. One season away. They’re so close!
Meet the Bay City area qualifiers for 2022 girls cross country state finals
BAY CITY, MI -- Meet the 15 competitors from the MLive Bay City area who qualified for the 2022 MHSAA girls cross country state finals at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Nov. 5. Championship races are set for Division 1 at 3:30 p.m., Division 2 at 2:50 p.m., Division...
Red Wings seek consistency, tighter defense to cap first 10-game segment
DETROIT – The new-look Detroit Red Wings will complete their first 10-game segment Thursday to mixed reviews. They have overcome key absences to stay above .500 in points percentage (4-3-2) but have not demonstrated consistent defensive improvement. The Red Wings have lost three of their past four, allowing 19...
