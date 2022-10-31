ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Detroit Lions reportedly firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant

ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions off to the worst start in the NFL, Dan Campbell is shaking up his staff by firing defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant according to the Detroit Free Press. Pleasant joined Campbell’s original staff last season and was regarded as a high-energy assistant who...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Four more Michigan State players suspended following tunnel incidents

The number of Michigan State players suspended in the fallout of postgame incidents after a loss at Michigan last week has doubled. The Spartans, in a joint statement issued Tuesday evening by coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller, announced four more players are suspended indefinitely in defensive backs Malcolm Jones and Justin White, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan players regroup, shift focus to Rutgers following MSU incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The fallout from the incident between Michigan-Michigan State football players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after Saturday’s game isn’t over yet. On Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh described the event as a “traumatic” experience -- a sentiment that his players have echoed this week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 10

JACKSON -- From eight, were are down to four area teams left in the football playoffs. Wins by Napoleon, Lumen Christi, Manchester and Jackson means those teams play on, and will tee it up for a chance to win a district title on Friday.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Rookie TE James Mitchell ready to step up for Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- You’re up, James Mitchell. The Detroit Lions have a void to fill after the T.J. Hockenson trade, and while Brock Wright is expected to step into the starting role, no one’s playing time is expected to spike more than the rookie fifth-round pick. Mitchell hasn’t played more than six snaps in a game, and just 21 for the season.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Metro Detroit boys soccer state semifinal scoreboard

Here are Metro Detroit boy soccer scores for the state semifinal round of the state tournament. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

3-star QB Bo Edmundson decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State just lost another player from its next recruiting class and this time it was the quarterback. Bo Edmundson, a 2023 three-star prospect from Lake Travis High School in Texas, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. That leaves coach Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson in search of another quarterback in the class.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

The Detroit Lions are so close! Just ask them!

DETROIT -- The Lions are so close. Just ask them, they’ll tell you. This year, last year, the last regime, the regime before that. They’ll all tell you they’re just one play away. One bounce of the ball away. One blown call away. One injury away. One game away. One season away. They’re so close!
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings seek consistency, tighter defense to cap first 10-game segment

DETROIT – The new-look Detroit Red Wings will complete their first 10-game segment Thursday to mixed reviews. They have overcome key absences to stay above .500 in points percentage (4-3-2) but have not demonstrated consistent defensive improvement. The Red Wings have lost three of their past four, allowing 19...
DETROIT, MI

