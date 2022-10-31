ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Crispy Donut among new flavors added to Citizens Bank Park for World Series

By Alyssa Adams
 2 days ago

New tasty treats added to Citizens Bank Park menu for World series 00:53

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hot dogs? Popcorn? Ice cream? What's your favorite ballpark snack?

To complement the Phillies' first World Series appearance since 2009, Aramark is elevating the flavors at Citizens Bank Park.

The new menu items scream fall comfort food.

Check out the items and where you can find them at Citizens Bank Park:

  • Crawford Dog: Two Angus beef hot dogs split and griddled on a potato bun and topped with Crawford Bock bacon, onion jam and yellow mustard. (Available in Diamond Club)
  • Pumpkin Pie Cannoli: Cannoli dipped in white chocolate with crusted toasted almonds. (Available at Fall Classics, Section 139)
Credit: Aramark
  • Hot Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl: Creamy mac and cheese topped with panko bread crumbs and in-house pulled chicken tossed in a hot honey glaze. (Section 109)
Credit: Aramark
  • Bryce Crispy Donut from Federal Donuts: Donut topped with Phillies red marshmallow glaze, rice crispy treat pieces and a white marshmallow drizzle. (Section 140)
Credit: Aramark

There are also two new signature cocktails available during the postseason. The Red October Punch is vodka, lemonade and pomegranate juice.

The Apple Cider Margarita is locally sourced apple cider, silver tequila, triple sec, lime juice and maple syrup.

You can find the drinks in sections 101, 111, 120, 128, 203, 318, 323 and the Miller Lite Liberty Landing.

Related
Phillies block party at Citizens Bank Park kicks off ahead of Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Some fans are already getting loud at the ballpark! The block party on Citizens Bank Park is underway. "I'm a lifelong Philly guy. I live and breath Philly sports and this is incredibly meaningful," fan Larry Falkow said. Larry Falkow and Colleen Brown pulled up a chair and soaked up the sun on a beautiful day outside the Wells Fargo Center. They're headed to the Sixers game but are trying desperately to get tickets to Game 4 of the World Series."Where there's a will there's a way. Anybody that knows me...Call me I'm ready," Falkow said. Fans are partying outside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reindeer-shaped trees don Phillies gear at Dilworth Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Part of the city is starting to get in the holiday spirit but not without a nod to the Phils. The Winter Garden is back at Dilworth Park, and the reindeer-shaped trees near City Hall are decorated with Phillies gear. There are hats, jerseys and banners.Friday is the grand opening of the ice rink and cabin at Dilworth Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly's 13th Street celebrates Halloween, World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This year with Halloween and Game 3 of the World Series scheduled to fall on the same day, there was a lot of baseball on the brain for trick-or-treaters, young and old. Every year on Oct. 31, 13th Street is marked off for monsters, princesses and frightful creations of make-believe The DiStefano house is a masterpiece of tricks but this year they've added someone new. "We have the Daulton jersey on him so I think it's going to bring us the World Series," resident Alexa DiStefano said. When the World Series comes home on Halloween,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SEPTA offering free subway rides from World Series games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans attending World Series Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia fans can get a free Broad Street Line ride home. SEPTA says Penn Medicine and Miller Lite sponsored free rides home from NRG Station for Tuesday and Wednesday.SEPTA also said it's expanding its services for Games 3, 4 and 5.Free rides home, at least currently, are not being offered for Game 5.According to SEPTA, free rides home from NRG Station will begin at 10 p.m. and last until the last subway for Games 3 and 4.For all three games, the transit authority says it's adding five express trains and three local trains to supplement its regular BSL service leaving Fern Rock Transportation Station beginning at 6 p.m.First pitch for all three games is scheduled for 8:03 p.m.For Broad Street Line schedules, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How to catch up on lost sleep during Phillies World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies Nation might be a little sleep deprived with the late games and all the excitement. Getting enough shut-eye during the World Series is challenging for fans and players, but the team has a special advantage.The Phillies and many other professional sports teams have sleep consultants.The Phillies' sleep coach starts working with the players during Spring Training to establish good sleep routines, which are designed to help them get through the World Series at their best.The Phillies are elite athletes with intense conditioning to stay in shape that includes everything from fitness routines to healthy diets to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
