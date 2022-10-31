ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeezy gets candid about life before breaking big, driving Ferraris before the fame

By Maia Kedem
 2 days ago

On a brand new episode of Drink Champs , N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN chop it up with the legend himself — Jeezy . Sharing stories of his journey, like giving away hundreds of thousands of mixtapes for free, driving Ferrari’s before the fame, working with Diddy , and much much more.

LISTEN NOW : Drink Champs - Episode 338 w/ Jeezy

Reminiscing about “passing out my own mixtapes,” out of his Ferraris, on a mission to try and get signed before making it big, Jeezy discussed getting his start, working with DJ Drama , and got into how he first met DJ Khaled during a Miami club night at Insomnia .

“I remember being in the studio with Trick and Jazze Pha ,” Jeezy recalled, “like I’m bout to put out a mixtape, and they like ‘you crazy, why would you give your music away for free.’ I was pressing up like 5, 600 CDs, and passing them out, y’know what I’m sayin’, at clubs — Me.”

Confirming the tales N.O.R.E. heard that he “was passing out of his Ferrari,” to be in fact true. Jeezy was on a mission for the fame and recognition — a mission he fully accomplished. To hear all about it and even more stories from Jeezy’s life and career, listen to the entire episode above.

Listen to the entire Drink Champs episode above as legendary Queens rapper-turned-show-host N.O.R.E. teams up with Miami Hip Hop pioneer DJ EFN for a night of boozy conversation and boisterous storytelling. The hosts and guests engage together in fun, light-hearted conversation - looking back at their paths to success, highlighting their lives, friendships, and iconic moments within their career. In this unfiltered series, drinks are flowing and jokes are rolling - take a seat at the table with N.O.R.E & EFN. You Gotta Relax!

