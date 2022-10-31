Read full article on original website
Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?
Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
BET
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
An unsolved death in Yosemite leads investigators to a strange, rumored cult
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A possible brutal murder in one of the most scenic places in America goes unsolved, a serial killer confesses to more than 100 murders and two generations of detectives try to crack the case. The second season of "Wild Crime" on Hulu launches on...
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
Horrifying details as teenager Wendy Stephens missing for 36 years is Green River Killer Gary Ridgway’s youngest victim
A 14-YEAR-old girl who ran away from her Denver home 36 years ago has been identified as a notorious serial killer's youngest victim. The so-called Green River Killer confessed to 71 murders - but some cops think his actual number of victims is even higher. Wendy Marie Stephens ran away...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
Rikers Island Inmate Stabs Officer More Than a Dozen Times: Report
A 29-year-old Bronx man imprisoned on Rikers Island allegedly stabbed a correction officer over a dozen times on Monday afternoon, prison sources told the New York Daily News. The unidentified officer was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition after what Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina in a statement called “an unprovoked, heinous, and callous attack.” The suspect was identified by the Daily News as Dennis Fredericks, also known as Dennis Applewhite. Fredericks was arrested last November after allegedly fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the neck, briefly sparking a manhunt that ended in a police chase and crash. At the time of the incident, he had been on parole, having been given a three-year prison sentence in 2014 over a conspiracy charge related to an earlier firearms arrest, the Daily News previously reported. The stabbing attack comes the same day as the news that a 26-year-old man detained on Rikers was found dead of a suspected drug overdose, making him the 18th New York City prison system death in 2022.Read it at New York Daily News
23 arrested, 74,000 pills confiscated in massive North Shore drug raid
Authorities also seized a pill press and bags with about three to four kilograms of suspected powdered fentanyl. Following the execution of a number of federal warrants Tuesday, 23 people are charged with trafficking counterfeit prescription pills in connection with a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization. Authorities also seized more...
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
mailplus.co.uk
Ghislaine’s on the run
DISGRACED socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been pictured for the first time in her new jail, jogging behind bars. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison for trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The 60-year-old was seen in a grey prison outfit, running eight laps of the 400m asphalt track behind the barbed wire fences of Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee. The pictures offer a glimpse into her life in prison, where she has a job in the law library and has made friends with murderer Narcy Novack, 65, who had her millionaire hotel heir husband and his mother assassinated to inherit their fortune. A prison source told the Mirror: ‘She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.’
Haunting clues about Richard Allen’s ‘ties to Delphi Snapchat murder seen in shocking new cop sketch & bridge pictures’
NEW clues have surfaced which may reveal more about the man who was taken into custody in connection to the mysterious Delphi Snapchat murders, according to reports. Chilling photos of Richard Allen, 50, and his family have come to light, including a photo of his daughter posing in what appears to be the exact location where Abby and Liberty were last seen in 2017.
thebrag.com
Social media storm ends manhunt for The Beast
Following a viral mugshot, Jamies Sutton, (or ‘The Beast’) has been arrested during a raid in Leeton, NSW. Sutton, who was wanted for outstanding warrants quickly became internet famous after finding himself the centre of a curious manhunt. To assist in finding Sutton, the police released his image...
Shock Slaying of Two Medical Researchers Tied to Grisly Discovery in Missouri Woods
Police investigating the murder-suicide of a man and a woman found in Missouri woods made another shocking discovery: one of them was responsible for a double murder of two researchers two weeks earlier.Although the motives for the three slayings has not been made public, prosecutors announced that they believe Kevin Ray Moore, 42, was responsible for all of them.The deadly trail began on Oct. 1 when Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25—who worked together at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research—were found dead in their Kansas City apartment after a fire.TV station KSHB reported earlier this week that a...
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
The remains of a Texas woman were found on a Colorado farm decades ago were recently identified after her daughter submitted DNA samples to authorities.
NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos
An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire
An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
Georgia authorities and FBI believe they will find a missing toddler's remains in a landfill
Dozens of law enforcement personnel are searching a large landfill in Chatham County, Georgia, where authorities believe they will find the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing for about two weeks.
