Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'
A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video
A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
Cat Rolling Down the Stairs Every Time Owner says She's Cute Melts Hearts
A cat called Posey has melted hearts online after a video of her rolling down the stairs went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the cat's owner, under the username Rolyposey, shows the cat rolling down the stairs whenever her owner calls her cute, as she watches her, making sure she's enjoying the performance.
Owner Fearing for Kitten's Life Rushes Her To Vet, Told Cat Is 'Just Fat'
A worried cat owner shared the hilarious moment she took her foster kitten to the vet, afraid of serious health issues, only to be told the feline is "just fat." Haley Andrews has fostered hundreds of kittens over the years and shares them to her popular Facebook page "Tiny Tim's Tiny Foster Family." Her recent visit to the vet with her latest foster kitten gained over 57,000 shares online thanks to the funny incident.
Outrage as Man Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend After 8 Years but 'Wants Her Baby'
The internet has urged a woman to start taking legal advice after her partner left her while eight months pregnant and his new girlfriend started making parenting demands. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Friday, under the username EJLx, the soon-to-be mom wrote that she is about eight months pregnant with a baby girl, which both she and her partner of eight years wanted very much and planned. Until a few months ago, she was living the dream, but when she was about six months pregnant, things started to change.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts
A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views. In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."
Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics
A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
pethelpful.com
Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible
Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
lovemeow.com
Lone Kitten Walks Up to a Door and Demands Attention, Now She Has a Cat that Dotes on Her
A lone kitten walked up to a door and demanded attention. Now, she has a cat that dotes on her. A few days ago, a stray kitten wandered up to a homeowner's doorstep without a mother in sight. She was sickly and frail but mustered her courage to seek help.
Woman Backed For Causing 'Scene' After Sisters-In-Law Announced Pregnancies
"This was needlessly cruel," a Reddit user wrote. "I can't begin to believe that they thought this was OK."
Pregnant Woman Banning Mother-in-Law From Birth After a 'Mistake' Backed
Several users on Reddit criticized the mother-in-law for her "unacceptable" behavior, stating "that's not a mistake, that's on purpose."
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
ohmymag.co.uk
A dog 'bred to the point her body was falling apart' was dumped by a pet store (VIDEO)
‘Sweet’ Monroe was abandoned and left to die by a pet store. Luckily, a kind-hearted employee reacted fast and saved the little angel’s life. PetSmart employee couldn’t believe her eyes when she spotted something rattling around in a stray shopping cart outside the store. As they got closer, a dog lifted its head and gave a gentle bark. To the worker’s heartbreak, the pooch seemed in pain and was in desperate need of emergency care.
Outrage as Parents Ask Daughter to Spend Less Time With Her Boyfriend
"It's understandable she wants to keep some distance between you and a new relationship," one user wrote.
Video of dog gently guiding ducklings to a puddle goes viral
Dogs have been the companion of humans for centries now and their capacity to learn is almost limitless. Published on November 2, 2022, the post has since received nearly 1300 likes and over 60 comments. Dogs have been used by humans for a long time and this video is a perfect demonstration of that. Dogs are easily trainable making them the best for performing various tasks.
Woman Dumping Boyfriend Due to His Friends 'Ignoring Her' Sparks Debate
"There's a bit of 'divide and conquer' going on and testing his loyalties, which is unpleasant for both of us," wrote the poster on Mumsnet.
WATCH: Bear Casually Rescues Crow From Drowning Using Paw, Mouth
A Budapest Zoo visitor recently caught a strange encounter between a bear and a crow on camera, and the video is making waves on the internet. The footage shows a crow drowning in a water feature with a bear named Vali nearby. And instead of taking advantage of an easy catch, the predator turns into a hero.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Instant Love for Newborn Baby Is Impossible to Resist
As some of the most universally loved dogs, Golden Retrievers are friendly, gentle, and oh-so-loyal. Just take it from @hdbrosriley, one precious Golden boy who's reliving some of the best moments from his first few weeks of big brotherhood. His video is the cutest thing we've seen all week, so we just had to share.
pethelpful.com
Cat Dad's Struggle to Go to the Bathroom in Peace Has Us Laughing Out Loud
Being a pet parent means giving up a lot of your privacy, or--in some cases--all of it. This cat dad is learning this firsthand as his new kitten interrupts his bathroom break, and the results are positively hilarious. The relatability only adds to this TikTok's humor!. @Kaiphrog and his kitten...
