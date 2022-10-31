Read full article on original website
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
'The Stranger' on Netflix: The True Story That Inspired the Grim Thriller
At the beginning of the dark, enthralling Netflix thriller The Stranger, the words "based on a true story" flash on the screen. By the end of the movie, viewers will likely want to know more about that real-life tale and how closely the film reflects it. Read on to find...
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
Let the Right One In review – bittersweet production brings out the terrors of adolescence
Though it has been smartly programmed to coincide with Halloween, Let the Right One In is not the fright-fest that its poster might have you believe. There is certainly a chill that pervades Bryony Shanahan’s production, but this stage version of Jon Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel and film – adapted by Jack Thorne – is more bittersweet than scary. It eschews easy shocks in favour of something much more moving.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Marry, Fans Celebrate 'Beautiful Union'
In an Instagram post, the happy couple wrote: "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day."
Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'
A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'
A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Kanye Fans Create GoFundMe Pages to Return Rapper to Billionaire Status
Other GoFundMe users launched fundraisers asking people to help make them a billionaire instead of Kanye West.
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
Kendall Jenner Accused of 'Sexualizing' 'Toy Story' With Halloween Costume
"This is ridiculous," one person wrote on Instagram of the reality star's look, while someone else said it was "distasteful!"
Woman Backed For Causing 'Scene' After Sisters-In-Law Announced Pregnancies
"This was needlessly cruel," a Reddit user wrote. "I can't begin to believe that they thought this was OK."
James Cameron Shows a New Side of Pandora in Wondrous Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer
Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16. James Cameron is bringing his fans back to Pandora. On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios released the new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters almost 12 years after the director's 2009 film Avatar. The long-awaited sequel meets the original film's main characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as parents for a new adventure. The sequel — the first of four more planned installments in the science fiction franchise — follows Jake and Neytiri's family and "the trouble...
Woman Dumping Boyfriend Due to His Friends 'Ignoring Her' Sparks Debate
"There's a bit of 'divide and conquer' going on and testing his loyalties, which is unpleasant for both of us," wrote the poster on Mumsnet.
Woman Slammed for Bringing Disabled Boyfriend to Brother's Wedding
"Not only did you disrespect your brother's wishes, you made your boyfriend the center of more attention than was warranted," one commenter said.
Sarah Polley on ‘Baron Munchausen’ Criterion Release: ‘You Have My Permission to Still Love This Movie’
For a film that was released in 1988, “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” has had a surprisingly large presence in recent film discourse. Sarah Polley, who starred in the movie as a child, has accused Terry Gilliam of creating unsafe conditions on the film’s set. In her recent memoir “Run Towards the Danger,” she described the director as “erratic” and claimed he made her do multiple takes of dangerous scenes involving pyrotechnics without any regard for her safety. On the opposite end of the spectrum, it was recently announced that the film is being added to the Criterion Collection in January. One...
‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie: The Plot, Cast, & Expected Release Date
Spider-Man‘s adversary Kraven the Hunter is getting his own movie thanks to Marvel and Sony Pictures. The upcoming superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, is based on the Marvel Comics character who is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains. The film has already wrapped filming and fans are so excited to see Kraven played on the big screen by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32.
