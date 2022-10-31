Cat Rolling Down the Stairs Every Time Owner says She's Cute Melts Hearts

A cat called Posey has melted hearts online after a video of her rolling down the stairs went viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the cat's owner, under the username Rolyposey, shows the cat rolling down the stairs whenever her owner calls her cute, as she watches her, making sure she's enjoying the performance.

Cats exhibit plenty of "weird" behavior, and the reason may be that they just have too much energy to use, although some behaviors actually do have particular meanings.

@rolyposey Yes! Tell me how cute I am! 😸😻 #catsoftiktok #cats #rolyposey #amicute ♬ original sound - rolyposey

According to ASPCA Pet Health Insurance these behaviors include head bumping, chattering, chewing weird things, kneading and knocking things over. Fortunately, head bumping, as well as kneading, mean that your cat loves you and is comfortable with you.

If your cat is chattering around the yard its most likely looking for prey, while knocking things over is a sign that they are frustrated, or they're just trying to get attention.

Another unusual behavior you might have noticed is your cat nibbling on plants. They may be doing this for lots of different reasons. It might be because they have an upset stomach and they find it comforting, or they may be curious, but it may also be because they want to get your attention.

A stock image shows a cat contemplating going down some stairs. A cat named Posey left the internet in stitches after a video of her rolling down the stairs every time his mom called her cute went viral on social media. Getty Images

The video, which comes with a caption that says "Yes! Tell me how cute I am!" has received over 2.5 million views and 661,500 likes.

One user, Heather joked: "She came down the stairs in cursive." And bald._ added: "Cat [has] got seal genes."

Another user, Meghan Conley252 commented: "The way there's eye contact after each flop is precious."

And 2024_daisy said: "The cat completely meant to do that."

Elliefwend wrote: "Are you kidding me...a somersaulting kitty?!" And Jessica said: "The way she keeps looking at you like 'Mom! Did you see that!? I did gooood.'"

Another user, msnicrenee, joked: "Me after a long night of drinking Tequila and trying to get to the bathroom.

Miss Mew added: "That's not a cat!! That's an adorable slinky."

Newsweek has reached out to Rolyposey for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

