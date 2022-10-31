ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As SCOTUS Reviews Affirmative Action, Trump Ally Warns Biden's Anti-White

By Nick Mordowanec
Ads alleging that President Joe Biden is pursuing anti-white policies have been released as the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments regarding affirmative action in college admission policies.

The radio ads launched by Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, were obtained by Politico and have reportedly aired in the Georgia markets of Augusta, Savannah, Albany, Columbus and Macon as high-profile gubernatorial and Senate races hit the final stretch.

They were circulated by the group America First Legal, which counts Miller as its president and includes former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on its board of directors.

"When did racism against white people become OK?" the ad begins. "Joe Biden put white people last in line for Covid relief funds. Kamala Harris said disaster aid should go to non-white citizens first. Liberal politicians block access to medicine based on skin color.

"Progressive corporations, airlines, universities all openly discriminate against white Americans," the ad continues. "Racism is always wrong. The left's anti-white bigotry must stop. We are all entitled to equal treatment under the law."

Miller, who was encouraged by Steve Bannon to make immigration issues a key tenet of the Trump administration, has previously blamed the Biden administration for a "soulless open border crusade killing thousands of innocents."

Leaked emails from 2015 and 2016 revealed that Miller expressed trepidation about immigrants allegedly replacing white Americans. One suggestion included shipping immigrants out of the U.S. on trains as a scare tactic due to fears of them replacing "existing demographics."

In a statement provided to Newsweek, Gene Hamilton, a vice president at America First Legal, said major universities, corporations and other institutions "regularly racially discriminate against Americans," and that it is something Americans "know to be true in 2022."

"The Biden Administration and left-wing officials in education, business and governments across the country are imposing policies that systemically and routinely discriminate against American citizens based solely on the color of their skin," Hamilton said. "That is illegal. Our advertisements make the point that racism is always wrong—regardless of who it is targeted against."

'Diversity' Is in the Supreme Court's Hands

Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments regarding affirmative action playing a role in college admissions. A nonprofit organization with over 20,000 members called Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) filed briefs this past May for two pending cases: Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina (UNC).

SFFA originally filed lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina—the country's oldest private college and public university, respectively—in November 2014, alleging that both schools "were engaged in unfair, polarizing, and illegal racial discrimination in their admissions policies."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HVNQ_0itFraTG00
Former White House Senior Adviser and Director of Speechwriting Stephen Miller speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021, in Dallas. A group presided over by Miller has reportedly released ads targeting President Joe Biden's "anti-white" policies. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Edward Blum, president of SFFA, describes himself as a "mystified...lifelong liberal" who believes that current admissions processes are "both inconsistent with liberal values and ineffective in achieving liberal goals."

Blum said his nonprofit believes in the "traditional meaning of affirmative action," including investing in educational pipelines to improve underperforming high schools and improving outreach to underrepresented students.

The legality of such investments and improvements are not being questioned, he said. But he argues that "some students with credentials" are often accepted "strictly based on which racial box they check."

He has compared present-day anti-Asian admissions policies, in his words, to Harvard's "Jewish quota" from the 1920s and 1930s—when Harvard officials nearly a century ago thought the campus was becoming "too Jewish" and began limiting Jewish enrollment to about 15 percent of the student body.

"Today at Harvard," Blum told NPR, "Asians are in effect the new Jews."

It is an argument rebuked by Jerome Karabel, who authored the book The Chosen that explored Jewish quotas at Harvard, Yale and Princeton in the 1900s.

That text has reportedly been influential to Blum and his organization first making this admissions argument.

Harvard, which called the SFFA's lawsuit "politically motivated," says on its website that due to a "large majority" of its 60,000-plus students being academically qualified, more is considered than just grades and test scores.

"[If the lawsuit is successful] it would diminish students' opportunities to live and learn in a diverse campus environment—denying them the kind of experiences that are central to Harvard's educational mission and critical for success in our diverse society," the school said.

On Sunday, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz published a letter addressed to the surrounding community, warning of what the Supreme Court's eventual decision could mean.

"To honor the University charter's charge to 'prepare a rising generation' for the responsibilities of democracy, we must ensure our graduates are ready to embrace this country's remarkable pluralism," Guskiewicz wrote. "At Carolina, we are building better citizens, and if we remove race as one of the many factors we consider in admission decisions, we jeopardize that effort."

A Pew Research Center poll from April found that 93 percent of respondents said that grades and test scores should be the biggest factor when it comes to college admissions. Nearly 75 percent of Americans said race and gender should not factor into such decisions.

Newsweek reached out to Blum, Harvard and UNC for comment.

