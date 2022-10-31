Read full article on original website
Ruth
2d ago
🥵😤🤬they are just nuts looking for a reason to act out! Lock them up!
8
John Bettger
2d ago
Let the citizens decide he gave up being sovereign after his criminal acts.
6
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
Judge in Wisconsin deadly parade trial says she was 'scared' by Darrell Brooks' actions in court
Darrell Brooks, who is charged with killing six at a Christmas parade, slammed his fist and glared ahead at the judge in court Friday.
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death
The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
Secret court ordered a woman who was trapped in body of a child to be medicated without her knowledge
A woman trapped in a girl’s body was ‘covertly’ given hormone medication on the orders of a judge sitting in secret. Her mother had not sought help over her failure to reach puberty and the judge concluded she didn’t want her daughter to grow up. The...
AOL Corp
What's the value of decades lost in prison? Adnan Syed could get millions, but exonerated people often face a legal maze in US
Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this story had out-of-date information about Oregon's laws on exoneree compensation. When prosecutors dropped murder charges against Adnan Syed, he had already spent 22 years in prison. "Today, justice is done," said Marilyn Mosby, the state's attorney for the city of Baltimore, in...
Supreme Court turns away case of Black death row inmate who alleges jury bias
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a bid from a Black man on death row in Texas for the murder of his estranged White wife and two children who argued he was convicted and sentenced to death by biased jurors who had expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Former Weatherman Lands Behind Bars For Elaborate Scheme To Scam Millions While Pretending To Be A Spy
For years, Garrison Courtney pretended to be a covert officer of the CIA, secretly raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting members of the intelligence and defense communities who believed the former weatherman was a talented spy. But Courtney’s web of lies would come crashing down in 2020 when he...
Oklahoma to execute death row inmate after Supreme Court denied last-minute appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant...
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case
While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.
South Carolina judge upholds activist's 4-year prison term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of Sumter, South Carolina, guilty of breaching the peace in a high and aggravated manner. Martin’s attorneys pushed for the sentence to be reconsidered and expressed concern about her pregnancy and health. Racial justice groups also got involved. In an Oct. 5 order, Judge R. Kirk Griffin pointed to Martin’s prior criminal convictions that he said contributed to her original sentence. In November 2020, an Iowa judge sentenced Martin to probation for leaving the scene of an injury and willfully causing bodily harm after her teenage son accused her of purposely hitting him with her SUV and driving away. Griffin also noted previous convictions across multiple states for shoplifting, public disorderly conduct and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.
Murder, thieves, and a $15m mansion: California police dug up a buried car and found themselves in a mystery
It wouldn’t be shocking to see a Mercedes Benz convertible parked in the driveway of an Atherton, California, home. A short drive to Palo Alto and San Francisco, where some of the most profitable tech companies on the planet reside, Atherton houses tech moguls who have an average household income that the US Census Bureau estimates to be more than $450,000. Surely these high-paid residents would want a car that would allow them to enjoy that California sunshine that they pay so much to enjoy.But the Mercedes Benz convertible in this story was not found in a driveway or cruising...
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi.Prosecutors said Ramirez robbed Castro of $1.25 then stabbed him 29 times. Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies conducted by Ramirez and two women following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez...
After Killings, Violence, Bureau Of Prisons Will Move D.C. Men From Louisiana Prison
After two men from D.C. were killed within the span of three weeks at a federal prison in Louisiana, the Bureau of Prisons is moving some people from D.C. out of the facility. The deaths and resulting transfers highlight long-standing concerns about the safety of men from D.C. in the federal prison system.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
