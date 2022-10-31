Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
WANE-TV
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
Man found guilty in grisly killing, dismemberment
Jurors must now decide if Mathew Cramer, 22, should serve life without parole for killing Shane Nguyen, 55, on April 23, 2021.
wfft.com
FWPD: Officer shot armed man near Hoagland Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an officer shot an armed man today after he refused to drop his weapon. Officers first responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street about 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman told 911 dispatchers that a man pulled a gun on her.
WIBC.com
A Verdict is in for Dismemberment Trial
FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne jury has made its decision on Mathew Cramer. He was found guilty Wednesday of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and Resisting Law Enforcement, WANE 15 reports. Cramer was convicted of murdering 55-year-old Shane Nguyen in April of 2021. Police believe he stole Nguyen’s...
Fort Wayne Fire Department: Arson suspected in fire at Old Fort in
Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the Old Fort early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported on the property.
WANE-TV
WANE 15 reporter Jamie Duffy describes courtroom atmosphere in Mathew Cramer murder case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Throughout the duration of the Mathew Cramer murder trial, WANE 15 reporter Jamie Duffy sat in the courtroom observing testimony, evidence and the overall atmosphere of the courtroom. Duffy described the trial for those involved as something “very few Americans will ever see in...
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
WANE-TV
Court docs: A burglary, two guns and a video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal a semi-automatic rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old...
wboi.org
Fort Wayne Metro Human Relations Commission shows community's struggle with discrimination
Fort Wayne always ranks high in surveys about quality of life and cost of living. And during the last decade, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission has investigated more than 4,000 complaints of discrimination. On Monday, the Metro Commission unveiled the results of the new Fort Wayne Employment, Housing,...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trick or treat times set for Fort Wayne area
(Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Communities around The Fort are gearing up for Halloween!. For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to...
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police confirm issues with exhaust: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police suspect an issue with a car’s exhaust system may have contributed to the deaths of three teenagers in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive in a car just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
WANE-TV
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
Coroner: 'No indication of foul play' in Howard County inmate's death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an inmate last week at the Howard County Jail, the Howard County Coroner said Monday.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Murder charge in summer shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony...
