Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

FWPD: Officer shot armed man near Hoagland Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an officer shot an armed man today after he refused to drop his weapon. Officers first responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street about 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman told 911 dispatchers that a man pulled a gun on her.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

A Verdict is in for Dismemberment Trial

FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne jury has made its decision on Mathew Cramer. He was found guilty Wednesday of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and Resisting Law Enforcement, WANE 15 reports. Cramer was convicted of murdering 55-year-old Shane Nguyen in April of 2021. Police believe he stole Nguyen’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: A burglary, two guns and a video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal a semi-automatic rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Nathan Elston, 38, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. Re-sentenced to three years Community Control, two years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
cbs4indy.com

Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’

MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
DELPHI, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Trick or treat times set for Fort Wayne area

(Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Communities around The Fort are gearing up for Halloween!. For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing

LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Murder charge in summer shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony...
FORT WAYNE, IN

