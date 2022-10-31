Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Public invited to Marion Campus Health and Wellness Fair
MARION—The Ohio State University at Marion and Marion Technical College have partnered once again to host the Marion Campus Health and Wellness Fair, Wednesday, November 2, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the Alber Student Center Gymnasium. The event is free and open to the public. As many as 40 health...
Delaware Gazette
Nelson provides fall update to Ashley residents
ASHLEY — A lot of things are happening in and around Ashley in recent months, as well as in the near future. The village website includes a letter to residents from Mayor Jim Nelson. “As the Village and its Residents transition into fall and winter months, it is time...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion City Schools taking proactive steps in safety measures
GALION—Galion City Schools sent out the following press release concerning the safety of their students and staff:. At Galion City Schools, we value the safety of our students and staff above all else, and we are taking proactive steps to bolster our security systems. On Friday, Oct. 14, administrators met with the Ohio Schools Safety Center and completed a safety assessment. The Safety Center plays a vital role in assisting schools across the state with preventing, preparing for, and responding to threats of violence. The Center was pleased with the measures Galion presently has and what we plan to put in place soon. The Center also made additional recommendations and shared other best practices that are now being implemented by our staff.
richlandsource.com
Debt Recovery Services of Ohio defends its efforts to pursue delinquent Mansfield water bills
MANSFIELD -- The leaders of Debt Recovery Services of Ohio on Tuesday defended their collection efforts on delinquent City of Mansfield water accounts. Cathy Shambre, president of DRS of Ohio, and Bethany Robertson, the company's vice president, told City Council they were "astonished" to hear some city officials were seemingly blaming the company for not more effectively collecting on past-due accounts.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Hospital’s 70th Birthday Bash draws a crowd
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) meeting rooms were filled with friends and family reminiscing about their hospital experience throughout the afternoon October 28. Retired physician Dr. John Sweeney and his wife, Ann, stopped in to recall his days at the hospital as a physician and surgeon and visit with former patients.
wktn.com
Two Regional Law Enforcement Agencies Receive State Grant
24 law enforcement agencies around Ohio will receive a total of $11.7 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime including domestic violence, gun violence, and human trafficking. The grants represent the 10th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. In our region, the Marion County...
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?
This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
crawfordcountynow.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let your voice be heard
Crawford County voters, please vote and let your voice be heard. Our nation was built on free enterprise which we have enjoyed, but now we must reevaluate some things that we have at our disposal. We have lost some of our industry and we are not doing as well as we were in the past. Swan Rubber and General Electric are gone. Timken has downsized. When investment in our community is blocked, we as a county lose and our businesses lose. I urge you to keep an open mind and welcome the opportunities development in our county could bring. If Issue 4 passes, schools and businesses lose their shot at new revenue, and we’ve got to see this bigger picture. Keep Crawford County free from government restrictions.
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health-St. Rita's installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Surrendering a baby isn't an easy choice, but Mercy Health-St. Rita's wants to ensure it can be done safely. This month, the hospital installed a Safe Haven Baby Box on their campus. When a mother has no option but to surrender her infant, she can leave it in the box and a silent alarm will be triggered. The box is temperature controlled, and Mercy Health campus police will retrieve the baby in less than a minute. Sarah Bassitt completed a study showing that the Lima population has risk factors that might lead a woman to circumstances where she feels she has to give her baby up, such as the number of residents that are living below the poverty line or are undereducated. After the child is surrendered, the hospital has procedures in place to care for it.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
After overbilling patients $1.5M, Ohio Medicaid office getting refund from addiction center owner
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of an outpatient substance use disorder treatment center was convicted of multiple felonies for defrauding the Ohio Department of Medicaid. Geron Tate pled guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of aggravated theft in Richland County Common Pleas Court, the Ohio Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
Sidney Daily News
‘Eat more chikin’ not candy
Warren Hale, 8 months old, is really amazed by his first trick or treat Saturday at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County’s trunk or treat event . As he watched the trick or treaters walk by him, he was ready to hand them candy from the candy bowl while encouraging them to “eat more chikin.” Warren is the son of Alex and Emily Hale, of Bellefontaine.
WLWT 5
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost files lawsuit against Dollar General for deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is preparing to sue Dollar General for deceptive pricing. The announcement comes after Yost said his office receive consumer complaints from multiple counties. Yost said he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one...
wktn.com
KHS Staff Member Under Investigation for Misconduct
A Kenton High School staff member is being investigated for off-duty misconduct. The allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, and they are being investigated by law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on leave until further notice. Superintendent Chad...
