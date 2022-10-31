ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal

A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Daily Mail

McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time

A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
ComicBook

McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch

For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Muslim man ‘disgusted’ after tuna baguette from Morrisons actually contained non-halal chicken

A Muslim man was left shocked after he bought his regular tuna baguette at Morrisons, only to bite into it and discover it had non-halal chicken filling.Abdul Habismillah, 23, was “disgusted” when his usually reliable sandwich was packaged wrongly and resulted in him taking a bite of meat that violated his religious beliefs.He said he had bought the same tuna mayo and cucumber baguette almost every day for the past six months, and thought he was about to have his usual lunch.“It’s quite disappointing, I felt disgusted,” he said. “Because I’m Muslim, I don’t have anything unless it’s HMC (Halal...
WPTV

In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1

If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Indy100

Dad claims Alexa told him to ‘punch his kids in the throat’ when he asked how to stop them laughing

A dad has claimed his new Amazon Alexa told him to "punch his kids in the throat" after innocently asking how to "stop them laughing." Pub landlord, Adam Chamberlain, 45, posted the video of the brutal response after buying the new smart speaker for his home. He explained how he had stumbled across a Reddit post asking for questions to ask the Amazon speaker. In the viral clip, he said: "Alexa, how do you stop kids from laughing?"The device responds with: "According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat."If they are writhing in...
Jake Wells

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio

mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
OHIO STATE
intheknow.com

Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places

These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
Tyla

Woman gets partner tattooed on her face after being 'cheated on'

A mother and TikTok user has left viewers baffled after revealing a face tattoo of her partner who allegedly 'cheated' on her. Narally Najm, who says she gets banned from TikTok 'daily', has been keeping fans updated on her life and relationship status after welcoming a son, King, into the world.
TheStreet

Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy

While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) -owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes on the dinner...
