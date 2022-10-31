Read full article on original website
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Cop Shows Up at Woman’s House For Halloween Decorations That Were ‘Too Real': WATCH
When a Halloween decoration looks too realistic, who are you gonna call? The police, apparently!. TikToker @Daniellelt93 uploaded a TikTok video of her Halloween display with the caption, "Not every day you get blue lights and sirens outside." The video racked up nearly 6 million views. Someone called the local...
McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time
A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
ComicBook
McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch
For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
Muslim man ‘disgusted’ after tuna baguette from Morrisons actually contained non-halal chicken
A Muslim man was left shocked after he bought his regular tuna baguette at Morrisons, only to bite into it and discover it had non-halal chicken filling.Abdul Habismillah, 23, was “disgusted” when his usually reliable sandwich was packaged wrongly and resulted in him taking a bite of meat that violated his religious beliefs.He said he had bought the same tuna mayo and cucumber baguette almost every day for the past six months, and thought he was about to have his usual lunch.“It’s quite disappointing, I felt disgusted,” he said. “Because I’m Muslim, I don’t have anything unless it’s HMC (Halal...
TODAY.com
Twitter begged KFC to bring back a discontinued item — and the chain said yes
It looks like pleading with your favorite restaurant on social media to bring a discontinued fave back actually works… sometimes. On Oct. 3 Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it’s testing the waters with a rerelease of sorts: the long-awaited return of KFC’s beloved Twister Wraps has come.
WPTV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Kind teen feels heartbroken seeing his friend get bullied for old shoes so he gifts him a new pair
The 12-year-old offered to pay for the shoes with his allowance and even suggested that he may forgo one of his Christmas presents to help him.
Dad claims Alexa told him to ‘punch his kids in the throat’ when he asked how to stop them laughing
A dad has claimed his new Amazon Alexa told him to "punch his kids in the throat" after innocently asking how to "stop them laughing." Pub landlord, Adam Chamberlain, 45, posted the video of the brutal response after buying the new smart speaker for his home. He explained how he had stumbled across a Reddit post asking for questions to ask the Amazon speaker. In the viral clip, he said: "Alexa, how do you stop kids from laughing?"The device responds with: "According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat."If they are writhing in...
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
Man on Train Sweetly Lets Woman Sit With His Dog and We're Here for It
Ever wish you could pet a fellow passenger's dog while riding near one on a train or plane? We often hold ourselves back from asking because we don't want to weird out or be an imposition on the owner. Still, that doesn't stop us from wishing!. Well, one woman got...
intheknow.com
Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places
These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Wrong Person $1,800 on Zelle, Pleads With Them to Send It Back
Yung Joc mistakenly sent a random person nearly $2,000 via Zelle and is apparently having a hard time getting his paper back. Yesterday (Oct. 19), the rapper-turned-radio host shared his predicament with fans on Instagram. In the post, the "It's Goin' Down" rhymer shares a screenshot of texts he sent the person pleading with them to return his coins.
Woman gets partner tattooed on her face after being 'cheated on'
A mother and TikTok user has left viewers baffled after revealing a face tattoo of her partner who allegedly 'cheated' on her. Narally Najm, who says she gets banned from TikTok 'daily', has been keeping fans updated on her life and relationship status after welcoming a son, King, into the world.
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
After deadly Halloween stampede, hundreds of lost shoes laid out for owners in Seoul
Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers died in South Korea's deadliest crowd surge, a quiet but wrenching reminder of the disaster remained Tuesday: Hundreds of abandoned shoes have been laid out in neat rows in a badminton court in the capital Seoul. Police have assembled the crumpled tennis shoes,...
Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy
While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) -owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes on the dinner...
