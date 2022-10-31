Read full article on original website
Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout
ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
Georgia Says You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID with a Black or Gold Star on Your Driver's License
Georgia - Dept. of Drivers Services (DDS) Georgia's Dept. of Driver Services (DDS) has issued an Air Travel Alert saying that its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license with either a black star or gold star on it.
Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects
(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November
ATLANTA — If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive...
Georgians Get a Ticket to Ride
Whether it’s futuristic traffic lights that talk to cars, trendy statewide electric vehicle chargers or functional bus rapid transit (BRT) stations, the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will benefit Georgians for decades to come. The historic law that passed Congress last November – formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and...
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
Sec. Raffensperger: 'At least two million Georgians will cast their ballots early'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Over 1.6 Million voters have cast their ballots as early voter turnouts in Georgia continue breaking records. Over 130,000 voters turned out on Halloween alone, pushing the total votes past half of a million higher than the total by day 15 of early voting in 2018.
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
Proposed Georgia wood pellet mill at center of environmental fight
Activists and a group of South Georgia residents are calling for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to adopt stricter oversight of wood pellet mills popping up across the region to feed global demand for biomass energy.
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free
ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
SC lottery players could win $1 billion Halloween night
WPDE — One lucky lottery player could be in for the treat of their life this Halloween. There is $1 billion on the line in Monday night's drawing. It is a cash payout of $497 million, which is the second-largest prize in Powerball history, and players want in. While...
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about 'Good ol' Boy' sheriffs
South Carolina governor hosts campaign event in Beaufort County
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in Bluffton on Wednesday as part of his bus tour, as the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches. Henry McMaster is running former congressman Joe Cunningham to secure a second term as the Governor of South Carolina. During his campaign stop, McMaster discussed support for law enforcement.
Gov. Kemp announces over $4.6 million in grants for law enforcement training program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awarding of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. As part of the grant program, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners received $48,840. Some of the other agencies that received funding were the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections.
