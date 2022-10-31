ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO