As most of you know there are laws in Virginia that say that people over the age of 14 aren’t allowed to participate in trick or treating. Of course, people do slip through the cracks but did you know that breaking this law is a Class 4 misdemeanor? While that may be the lowest criminal offense in the state of Virginia it’s still a criminal offense that goes on your record. If you’re caught you can get a multitude of punishments while none of them are very serious, they aren’t desirable either.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO