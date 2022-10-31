ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

islandfreepress.org

Virginia man arrested in Salvo on drug-related charges

On October 28, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force were working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo, N.C. During the investigation, a search was obtained for a...
SALVO, NC
royalexaminer.com

Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
thecentersquare.com

Virginia violent crime up, cause is disputed

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s increase in violent crime from 2020 to 2021 has yielded a lot of debate over policy, but the cause of this uptick is staunchly debated between criminal justice reform advocates and those who support a tough-on-crime approach. From 2020 to 2021, the number...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia

Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
EMPORIA, VA
ghsdukesdispatch.org

Trick or Treating Laws updated

As most of you know there are laws in Virginia that say that people over the age of 14 aren’t allowed to participate in trick or treating. Of course, people do slip through the cracks but did you know that breaking this law is a Class 4 misdemeanor? While that may be the lowest criminal offense in the state of Virginia it’s still a criminal offense that goes on your record. If you’re caught you can get a multitude of punishments while none of them are very serious, they aren’t desirable either.
VIRGINIA STATE

