Read full article on original website
Related
islandfreepress.org
Virginia man arrested in Salvo on drug-related charges
On October 28, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force were working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo, N.C. During the investigation, a search was obtained for a...
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed. Officers say they received multiple complaints about the deer that had been killed near County Line Road in Saint Mary’s. Once officers were able to locate the man that turned the buck in, the man said he […]
royalexaminer.com
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia violent crime up, cause is disputed
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s increase in violent crime from 2020 to 2021 has yielded a lot of debate over policy, but the cause of this uptick is staunchly debated between criminal justice reform advocates and those who support a tough-on-crime approach. From 2020 to 2021, the number...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization.
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
In the past four years, the state has seen opioid overdose deaths among Black Virginians more than triple — the highest death rate, by far, of any demographic.
Government Contractor In Virginia To Pay $1.1M For Kickback Scheme On Wounded Warriors Program
Virginia-based Management Consulting, Inc. (Mancon) has been ordered to pay a million-dollar penalty for a kickback scheme involving the Wounded Warrior Program. Federal officials announced that the Virginia Beach business is being held strictly liable under the Anti-Kickback Act and ordered it to pay a $1,088,803 civil penalty for a years-long scheme.
Lucky Covington woman wins $250,000 from lottery ticket she bought at Kroger
Susan Smith went to the grocery store because she was craving a ham sandwich, but what she got was a lot more than ham and cheese.
It’s peak season for car-deer crashes in Virginia – Here’s what AAA says you should do if you hit one
DMV data from 2021 shows a noticeable spike in the number of deer-vehicle crashes in October, November and even in December as compared to the rest of the year. As expected, alongside the crashes, a spike in injuries is also seen at the end of the year.
New survey sheds light on marijuana use and driving in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about legalization of sales that aired on October 11, 2022. A new survey from the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority shows a new trend among Virginians and their attitudes surrounding marijuana use while driving. The...
Winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Salem, Virginia still unclaimed
According to Virginia Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket bought at the Salem Mini Mart at 2319 West Main Street matched the first five winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the purchaser of the $1 million ticket is yet to come forward.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia
Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
13newsnow.com
Virginia NAACP to pay $20,000 for records concerning AG Miyares' Election Integrity Unit
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP said it will pay nearly $20,000 for public records related to the "Election Integrity Unit" that Attorney General Jason Miyares created in September. In a letter sent to Miyares' office on Oct. 14, the organization requested all public records about the unit's formation,...
ghsdukesdispatch.org
Trick or Treating Laws updated
As most of you know there are laws in Virginia that say that people over the age of 14 aren’t allowed to participate in trick or treating. Of course, people do slip through the cracks but did you know that breaking this law is a Class 4 misdemeanor? While that may be the lowest criminal offense in the state of Virginia it’s still a criminal offense that goes on your record. If you’re caught you can get a multitude of punishments while none of them are very serious, they aren’t desirable either.
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
Virginia NAACP pays $20K for access to AG’s ‘election integrity unit’ records
The Virginia NAACP said it paid nearly $20,000 for access to public records concerning the Election Integrity Unit created by Attorney General Jason Miyares.
Comments / 0