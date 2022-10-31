Read full article on original website
Scholarship application opens at Mid-Plains Community College
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Mid-Plains Community College scholarship application is now open at: mpcc.awardspring.com. Students planning to attend MPCC during the 2023-24 academic year have until March 1 to turn the application in. More than $1 million worth of funds in academic and program-focused areas are up for grabs. Applicants must...
North Platte Telegraph
Developments portend on all sides of North Platte’s emerging District 177
District 177, North Platte’s 1972 mall, entered the 18th month of its $75 million transformation Tuesday with its next big openings close at hand and hoped-for revelations of other major new tenants before it ends. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works said Monday that Dunham’s Sports should open next...
North Platte falls in season opener to Thunderbirds
The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season on the road against Cloud County Community College on Tuesday night. The Thunderbirds strong defensive pressure proved too much, as Cloud County defeated the Knights 82-42. The Knights fell behind early trailing by seven in the opening...
Fowler receives Great Plains Health's Caring Kind Award
Casey Fowler, MPA-C, physician assistant, Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, is the Great Plains Health Caring Kind Award recipient for 2022. A longstanding tradition of the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), the award pays tribute to outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with coworkers and dedication to excellence in the role they play at their facility.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
North Platte Telegraph
Rediscovered 1971 photos show construction of 'The Mall' in North Platte
The Telegraph presents a series of historic fall 1971 photos of the original construction of what west central Nebraskans long knew as simply "The Mall." They were provided by Rev Development LLC co-owners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez, who found them after buying the then-Platte River Mall in November 2020.
knopnews2.com
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte homes for big families
North Platte homes with at least five bedrooms. Built in 2013, on a quiet 14 acres just five miles south of Arnold, NE sits a stunning custom-built 3,852 sq. ft. home. This current family home is set up to be a bed-and-breakfast with a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a home office! Coming in from the three-car garage is a large laundry room and full bath to clean up after a long day. Across the hall is the home office with a window overlooking the front yard and driveway. The fiber optic cable that was recently installed gives you high-speed internet all throughout the house. The grand living area features a beautiful stone fireplace across from the kitchen filled with custom-built mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The large island seats six around the farmhouse sink, with a second sink looking out over the patio. Adjacent to the kitchen sits the dining area with a coffered ceiling and access to the 1,312 sq. ft. covered patio. Through the hallway, under the grand stairway, you will find a guest bedroom and a full bath. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, an ensuite bath featuring the same custom-built mahogany cabinets as in the kitchen, and his-and-her sinks. As you top the stairs you will find a sitting area overlooking the main level's living space. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are also located upstairs. Walking down the stairs into the finished basement you find another beautiful stone fireplace to gather around as you settle in for a family movie night or the big game! A full kitchen is situated just around the corner with a large space surrounding it, currently used as a game room. A full bath, two additional bedrooms, and a utility room are all located in the basement area as well. Recessed lighting and a built-in stereo system throughout the home make it easy to set the mood for any occasion! As you make your way outside to the wrap-around porch, you will be delighted to see the beautiful green grass year after year watered by the underground sprinklers in the front and back yard. There is a raised garden bed in the backyard for easy maintenance to grow vegetation and ornamental flowers. The abundance of trees planted along the boundary lines in 2012 are already creating a great shelter and privacy line for the property. A 3,780 sq. ft. concrete floor shop/barn with a large overhead garage door is situated just to the south of the house. A heated storage room sits at the front of the building for easy access. Four outdoor runs are attached to the indoor pens that are all connected to the roughly six-acre lot, perfect for a couple of horses, cows, or any 4-H project one might desire. Five hydrants and water tanks are spread throughout the property.
knopnews2.com
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 27-year old Kearney man early Wednesday morning who was in possession of an unauthorized firearm and had an active arrest warrant. Late Tuesday night, the Lexington Police Department contacted NSP regarding a man with an arrest warrant. Police believed...
Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety
McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook. David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, […]
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man arrested for outstanding warrants, firearm possession
LEXINGTON — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kearney man today in Lexington for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted person. Contact law enforcement. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty 6) Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, commit child abuse, forgery, violation of protection order. Jessica R. Castor.
North Platte Post
