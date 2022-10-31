ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Third Annual Contractors for Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The third annual Contractors for Hope fundraiser to benefit a local food bank Harvest Hope will be taking place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce. Contractors from all over also help with the initiative. This year they...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Masterpieces by masterminds from across the pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Philharmonic describes its upcoming weekend performance as one part European vacation and one part-time travel to the dawn of the 20th century with works spanning from 1889 to 1921 by masterminds from across the pond. Leading the symphony will be music director, Morihiko...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free

CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: The joy of opera at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Crucible is about to be on stage at the University of South Carolina. The Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by Robert Ward is based on Arthur Miller’s 1953 play. The opera takes place during the 17th-century Salem witch trials. Singing key roles in the upcoming production...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How $300,000 will help fight food insecurity in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council approved $300,000 to go to the Food Insecurities Solutions Initiative. This money will be allocated to one - or multiple - projects with the goal of bringing food into neighborhoods. Columbia resident Jonah Litham has to travel between four and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC

