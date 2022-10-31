Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Soda City Live: Rod Foster and Company to perform Motown Live at Koger Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fans of the Motown era of music will have an opportunity to experience the old-school classics in person with a live performance by Rod Foster and Company at the Koger Center for the Arts. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
Soda City Live: Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert to benefit 9/11 Remembrance Foundation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Infidels VMC South Carolina and the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation will be hosting a concert at the Icehouse Amphitheater and a Motorcycle ride to provide scholarship funds for children of service members who have served since 9/11. This is the fifth year of the event...
Soda City Live: Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services to host Youth Homelessness Awareness Month events
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is Youth Homelessness Awareness Month. Local non-profit Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services are hosting several events this month to bring awareness and resources to displaced youth here in the Midlands. Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. an awareness event will be...
Soda City Live: Third Annual Contractors for Hope
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The third annual Contractors for Hope fundraiser to benefit a local food bank Harvest Hope will be taking place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce. Contractors from all over also help with the initiative. This year they...
Soda City Live: Masterpieces by masterminds from across the pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Philharmonic describes its upcoming weekend performance as one part European vacation and one part-time travel to the dawn of the 20th century with works spanning from 1889 to 1921 by masterminds from across the pond. Leading the symphony will be music director, Morihiko...
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting ceremony for educational pollinators garden in Lyon Street community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Non-Profit Columbia Green, is wrapping up the installation of its educational pollinator garden within the Marvin Heller Community Garden near downtown Columbia. This weekend the organization along with other collaborators will be hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion. This project is a part of...
Soda City Live: Local custom cookie business featured on Food Networks Holiday Competition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- A Midland’s business, “Embellish Dough” Custom cookies will be featured on the Food Network. The owner, Selena Dennis was able to bring along her husband, Antavis for season 6 of “Christmas Cookie Challenge” as the show allowed spouses of contestants to compete alongside them.
One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free
CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
Soda City Live: Mother of Autistic Son writes book about Journey, seeking to help other parents to advocate for education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Nothing compares to a mother’s love for her children. A local mom advocated for her autistic son’s education and helped him to defy the odds, now she is sharing details of her experience to help other moms like her in her new book.
‘This would give me more variety:’ City of Columbia devotes $300k to address food insecurity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is investing $300,000 to fill gaps in areas of food insecurity, where access to fresh, healthy food is scarce. The city council approved the funding which comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act money, at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2. “It’s...
Soda City Live: The joy of opera at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Crucible is about to be on stage at the University of South Carolina. The Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by Robert Ward is based on Arthur Miller’s 1953 play. The opera takes place during the 17th-century Salem witch trials. Singing key roles in the upcoming production...
This Is The Best Candy Store In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in South Carolina.
Midlands Connection Project: Traffic construction changes in Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Those of you in Chapin have some big changes coming to your commute. Over at Exit 91 off of I-26, an exit ramp is closing down, with a new temporary one east bound to Columbia Avenue opening up. The temporary ramp will tie into Columbia Avenue...
How $300,000 will help fight food insecurity in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council approved $300,000 to go to the Food Insecurities Solutions Initiative. This money will be allocated to one - or multiple - projects with the goal of bringing food into neighborhoods. Columbia resident Jonah Litham has to travel between four and...
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
