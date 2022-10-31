Read full article on original website
Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for a Washington Huskies Expert
Ahead of Friday’s game between Oregon State and Washington, we’re going behind enemy lines to gain some insight into the Beavers’ week ten opponent. Chris Fetters, editor of the 247Sports Washington team site, Dawgman.com, answers five of our questions and provides a deep dive into the Huskies as they prepare for the matchup against Oregon State at Husky Stadium.
Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon
The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
Oregon Ducks averaging fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, giving lead receiver Troy Franklin reps in practice
Averaging its fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, Oregon is testing out new options in the return game, including leading receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin, whose 38 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns are all team-highs for the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), was with the punt returners during the opening special teams period of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson, Chase Cota, Taki Taimani remain absent
The three Oregon starters who missed practice on Tuesday were out again on Wednesday, making it unlikely they’ll be playing when the No. 8 Ducks take on Colorado. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, receiver Chase Cota and nose tackle Taki Taimani were all absent during the early periods Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Dan Lanning is Embracing the Middle Eight Theory
Football is a sport of bizarre statistics that mostly seem irrelevant, but if you dive into them, they tell a greater story. If while reading through Oregon football news you’ve dismissed some stats reported about Oregon dominating the “middle eight” of a game, you can be forgiven. This is kind of a weird stat to be throwing around; after all, what is so important about these particular eight minutes?
Colorado left tackle: Oregon Ducks interior defensive line ‘good, but they’re not the best that they have’
Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan’s nickname is tank due to his 6-foot-10, 315-pound frame. His words ahead of the Buffaloes matchup with No. 8 Oregon were big as well. Asked about the challenges presented by the Ducks, Christian-Lichtenhan complimented edge defenders DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus, but said the...
Oregon State No. 23 in season’s first College Football Playoff rankings
Oregon State continued to make itself known on a national stage as the Beavers are No. 23 in the season’s first College Football Playoff Top 25. It is the first-ever CFP rankings appearance for Oregon State, 6-2 heading into Friday’s game at Washington. The rankings were unveiled Tuesday afternoon.
Samantha Wagner, 4-star wing, commits to Oregon Ducks women’s basketball
The Oregon women’s basketball team landed its second top 50 commitment to the 2023 recruiting class. Samantha Wagner, a four-star wing, announced her commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Baylor and Texas, Wagner is ranked the No. 42 player in the class of 2023, according to HoopGurlz.
No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers, fresh off a bye week and their first national ranking in nine years, return to action Friday night against Washington at 7:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium. The No. 24 Beavers carry a three-game winning streak into the game and are looking to keep slim hopes alive of a Pac-12 championship game berth.
Seattle Could Plant a Real Wet One on DeBoer's Vaunted Offense
Friday's forecast calls for rain and more rain as Huskies host Oregon State.
Oregon State football: Chance Nolan back to practice, left guard Marco Brewer finished for season
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in a limited fashion, but the likelihood is that Ben Gulbranson will start Friday at Washington. Nolan, out since Oct. 1, was “limited, didn’t do the whole thing” during Monday’s workout, said OSU coach Jonathan Smith. Nolan has not played since suffering a neck injury against Utah that also placed him in concussion protocol.
Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team
Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of No. 24 Oregon State at Washington
With perhaps the most compelling game of Oregon State’s 2022 football season to date looming at the end of the week, head coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to preview the contest at Washington and recap the Beavers’ bye week, which wrapped up with the team’s return to the practice field on Sunday.
Oregon men’s basketball guard Jermaine Couisnard out ‘a while’ following knee surgery
Oregon will be without one of its prominent transfers indefinitely. Guard Jermaine Couisnard, who transferred to UO from South Carolina this offseason, had knee surgery on Monday and is out for “a while,” Oregon coach Dana Altman announced to a crowd of fans after an open practice at Matthew Knight Arena Tuesday night.
Girls soccer: State tournament action from across Oregon
Tuesday was for the boys. And on Wednesday, Oregon’s girls got to showcase their talents in the OSAA state tournaments. Wednesday saw the second round of action for Class 6A and 3A/2A/1A, while the 5A and 4A ranks are just starting off their playoffs.
Oregon Ducks receiver Seven McGee no longer with program, will enter transfer portal
Receiver Seven McGee is no longer with the Oregon Ducks football program and will be entering the transfer portal. McGee, who did not travel with the No. 8 Ducks to last weekend’s game at Cal, will enter the transfer portal when the transfer window opens, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
