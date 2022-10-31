Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
Another Break-In at Morrisville Eaton School, Again Cafeteria Targeted
For the second night in a row, a small group of troublemakers broke-in to the Morrisville Eaton Elementary School. And, once again, it appear the motivation may have been a midnight snack. This time, though, police say they captured one of the hungry intruders. Despite the break-ins on consecutive nights,...
WKTV
Schools temporarily placed on lockout during New Hartford police investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School and a few others were placed on lockout Monday morning as police investigated a nearby incident stemming from an overnight arrest. A woman called the police around 8:45 a.m. after seeing a Black male whom she...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
WKTV
Proctor High School increases weapons detection system sensitivity following stabbing
ROME, N.Y. – Utica police and school officials say it appears the knife a Proctor High School student used to stab a classmate on Monday made it into the building through the school’s new weapons detection system. The systems were placed in all Utica city schools at the...
Two arrested during Otsego Co. underage drinking detail
On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.
CNY Inmate Indicted for Punch That Killed Fellow Inmate
Charges are being filed in the death of an inmate from the Central New York Psychiatric Center who died after he was punched in the head by another inmate. Authorities say the November 2021 fight stemmed from a dispute over a saltshaker. According to New York State Police, inmate Terance...
Student Stabbed Multiple Times At Proctor High School; School Open But Campus Closed All Week
Update: Tuesday 11/1/22: Utica Police have now charged the 17-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate several times during a fight at Proctor High School. While the teen's name is not being released, police say his is charged with Attempted Assault, a class-C felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
WKTV
Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning. According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
Madison County Man Dies in 1 Vehicle Crash, Police Say
A Chittenango man was killed in a one vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ricky Paone was traveling on North Butler Road in the town of Smithfield when he went off the roadway and struck a tree and a ditch. Paone, 60, later...
WRGB
FOUND: Three missing teens located, safe with parents, say police
------------------- St. Johnsville Police are looking for three 13 year old girls that were last seen leaving school and have not been seen since. Shingle Hill(school photo) was last seen wearing red pajama bottoms and unknown top. Hailey Dickson (salt shirt) was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and red...
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
Police Investigate Fatal Car/Pedestrian Crash In Volney
VOLNEY, NY – The New York State Police in Fulton, New York, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle/ pedestrian crash that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 8:50 p.m., on October...
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
cnycentral.com
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
96.9 WOUR
