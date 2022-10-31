ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Takeaways Have Been Key for Ravens, Other Notes

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKPAB_0itFpCPW00

The Ravens emphasized creating more turnovers this season. So far, they have accomplished that goal. ... Other notes.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens emphasized creating more turnovers this season.

So far, they have accomplished that goal.

Baltimore is tied for second in the league with a plus-6 turnover ratio. The Ravens have 15 takeaways — 8 interceptions and 7 fumble recoveries.

“Just everyone swarming to the ball, doing their job, not trying to do the other job; trusting what you have to do, and swarming to the ball," linebacker Odafe Oweh said about the turnovers.

In Week 8, cornerback Kevon Seymour made his first-career fumble recovery on a Buccaneers muffed punt on the opening drive to give Baltimore possession on Tampa Bay’s 6-yard line. That fumble recovery extended the Ravens’ streak of consecutive games with a takeaway to 10, marking the league’s longest active streak.

Other Notes

  • The Ravens are now 16-4 since 2019 with offensive coordinator Greg Roman when tallying at least 200 rushing yards, and their 20 such outings during that span almost double the NFL’s next-best figure. Tennessee is second with 11.
  • Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 27-of-38 passes for 238 and 2 touchdowns (104.9 rating) while adding 43 rushing yards in Week 8 against the Buccaneers. His 19 first-half completions marked the most he’s completed in any half throughout his career. Jackson (1,000) became the second quarterback in Ravens franchise history to record 1,000 completions, joining Joe Flacco (3,499).
  • Baltimore has three players — running backs J.K. Dobbins and Kenyan Drake and wide receiver Devin Duvernay — with both a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown this season — an NFL high.
  • Kicker Justin Tucker has now converted on 100-of-100 career attempts from 30 yards and in.
  • Duvernay is the first player in franchise history to post a kickoff return for a touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a rushing touchdown in a career. He’s also the NFL’s only player this season with a touchdown in each of those three categories.
  • Justin Houston’s 108 career sacks are tied with Chandler Jones for the third most among active players — Von Miller (121.5) and Cameron Jordan (111.5). Houston stands alone at the No. 3 spot among active players with 27 career multi-sack games behind J.J. Watt (31) and Von Miller (28).

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives status update on OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens have more defensive reinforcements on the way, as head coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference on Monday that outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated to the 53-man roster. Bowser looks to have more of a shot to play on Monday night in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, while Ojabo might have to wait a bit longer.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
Yardbarker

Brian Urlacher Doesn't Like The Roquan Smith Trade

Brian Urlacher is a Chicago Bears legend. No one can dispute that. His words carry weight throughout the fan base. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Urlacher didn't like the trade and voiced his opinion about it.
CHICAGO, IL
WBAL Radio

Former Ravens DB provides opinion on trade for LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens announced they traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Tuesday and one former Ravens' player provided his opinion on the move. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday, former defensive back Rod Woodson joined the show. Of the topics discussed surrounding the team, the lead of the conversation was the Smith trade and how it will benefit the defense.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s accuracy, Patrick Ricard and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 27-22 Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.) What happened to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Chicago Tribune

Is GM Ryan Poles done making deals? 5 questions about the Chicago Bears’ trade of Roquan Smith — and what’s next.

Eight minutes remained in the Chicago Bears’ Monday night game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 24 when rookie Dominique Robinson got his right hand on a Bailey Zappe pass and deflected it high into the air. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was waiting. Smith was waiting for the ball to drop into his hands, waiting for the opportunity to help punctuate an energizing 33-14 Bears win, still ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

With Roquan Smith, Ravens could be ready to make a run

The Ravens have won five games and lost three. In each of their defeats, Baltimore blew double-digit leads. From 21 against the Dolphins to 17 against the Bills to 10 against the Giants, the Ravens could be much better than they currently are. The arrival of linebacker Roquan Smith gives...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy