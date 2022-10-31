By all indications, it seems that "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is a delightful return to form for the series. Most early reviews of the game's campaign are saying the same thing — that's it solid, albeit truncated narrative filled with action and fun. And as far as the multiplayer is concerned, it seems that "Modern Warfare 2" is producing that break-neck pace run-and-gun play the "Call of Duty" series is known for. Because of this style of gameplay, the way players maneuver and move around each of the tight maps could mean the difference between getting the drop on opponents or being sent right back to the spawn point.

5 DAYS AGO