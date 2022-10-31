A viral TikTok video is spreading misinformation about a masked prowler in Rohnert Park. That’s according to the city’s department of public safety which addressed the video after it went viral and garnered more than a quarter-million. On September 19th, two residents reported someone who appeared to be dressed as fictional horror character Captain Spaulding on their doorbell cameras. The next day, the now-viral video was uploaded alleging a man removed a doorbell, broke into a house and watched someone in their sleep. The police department says the two incidents are not related and there haven’t been any other sightings of the masked prowler since the original incidents.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO