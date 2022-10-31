Read full article on original website
ksro.com
RSV Cases Growing in Sonoma County
A growing number of Sonoma County’s kids are getting infected with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital reports 222 children were suffering from RSV and other respiratory viruses between October 15th and 31st. The hospital treated 59 kids for respiratory viruses during the same period last year. In the past two months, four children between the ages of eleven months and three years have been hospitalized with RSV at Sonoma Valley Hospital. Two children in the same age group were hospitalized with respiratory illnesses at that facility all of last year.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Officers Warn Against Misinformation on Prowler
A viral TikTok video is spreading misinformation about a masked prowler in Rohnert Park. That’s according to the city’s department of public safety which addressed the video after it went viral and garnered more than a quarter-million. On September 19th, two residents reported someone who appeared to be dressed as fictional horror character Captain Spaulding on their doorbell cameras. The next day, the now-viral video was uploaded alleging a man removed a doorbell, broke into a house and watched someone in their sleep. The police department says the two incidents are not related and there haven’t been any other sightings of the masked prowler since the original incidents.
Over 250 pounds of cannabis seized in Fairfield pot bust
Police have recovered 216 marijuana plants and over 250 pounds of processed marijuana from an illegal grow site at a residence in Fairfield, according to a statement from Fairfield Police Department.
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Supervisors Delay New Regulations for Winery Events
Sonoma County Supervisors are postponing a vote for new regulations of winery events. Supervisors raised concerns regarding a draft ordinance approved by the Planning Commission and have called for a major rewrite of the draft with the proposal to come back for approval in 2023. The ordinance would have provided new rules over defining winery events such as festivals and concerts as opposed to agricultural events. Applying to just new and revised applications, it would’ve also put standards over the size and hours of such events and rules over on-site parking, noise and food service.
kymkemp.com
Intoxicated Man With Hose and Bucket for Stealing Gasoline Arrested, Alleges MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject dressed in...
ksro.com
David Pelaez-Chavez’s Family Sue Over His Death
The family of a man who was shot to death by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy is now suing the county and the deputy who shot him. The Lake County resident, David Pelaez-Chavez, was shot to death on July 29th. The federal lawsuit claims excessive force, and argues his civil rights were violated because the deputies’ actions caused him to suffer pain and fear before his death. Sonoma County is accused of encouraging excessive force and inadequately training its deputies. Pelaez-Chavez was shot three times after two deputies chased him for 45 minutes through rugged terrain in Geyserville.
Sebastopol braces for lawsuit over RV camping ban
photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons Morris Street in Sebastopol may be clear of RV’s, but the reverberations from the city’s effort to relocate RV dwellers and clean up the once sprawling encampment continue. Lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and Sonoma County Legal Aid, among others, filed suit in federal court last week against Sebastopol on behalf of a number of individuals who say they have had their constitutional rights violated by the city’s RV parking ordinance. ACLU chief counsel on the case, Bill Freeman, explained. "Several people who are housed in their RVs would like to be...
ksro.com
Five Teenagers Arrested for Stabbing in Novato
Five teenagers from Novato are behind bars, accused of attempted murder. Police say three 13-year-olds and two 15-year-olds stabbed a 16-year-old boy several times last week in the parking lot of Lynwood Elementary School. The victim remains in critical condition. Another teen suffered minor injuries. The attacks happened after hours so there were no students on campus. Police say this is uncommon in the Marin County city.
ksro.com
Three Arrested for Illegal Firearms in Rohnert Park
Three suspects are behind bars after a robbery investigation in Rohnert Park led to the discovery of illegal guns. Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery committed last Thursday are teen boys. Investigators say one of the suspects picked the victim up from a party, drove them a short way, then pulled out a gun and demanded a bag of money. Police found the suspects at a home in Santa Rosa on Sunday. They also found five handguns, high-capacity handgun and assault rifle magazines, ammunition, and assault rifle parts. Some of the guns were modified into machine guns and don’t have serial numbers.
ksro.com
Defendants in Pig’s Blood Vandalism Case Have Court Date in January
Four defendants accused of pouring pig’s blood on a Santa Rosa public sculpture and a private home have a court date. Kristen Aumoithe, Amber Lucas, Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry are each charged with conspiracy and vandalism and are set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 17th. They all have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege that on the night of April 17, 2021, Metcalfe and Henry smeared pig’s blood on the former home of Barry Brodd who testified on behalf of the officer who killed George Floyd. Meanwhile, Lucas and Aumoithe are accused of using pig’s blood to desecrate the “Agraria” sculpture in the Santa Rosa Plaza.
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Webinar Scheduled Friday Regarding 911 and 211 Calls
When should you call 211 instead of 911? A County of Sonoma webinar is scheduled for this Friday at 3:30 PM to answer that very question. It will be hosted by 1st district Supervisor Susan Gorin and will feature a panel of experts discussing the resources available for both phone lines, the impact of calling the wrong number during emergencies, and ways the public can obtain help during non-emergency situations. It will be streamed live on the County of Sonoma Facebook page while a Spanish translation will be on the County of Sonoma YouTube channel.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Tourism Backs Off Proposed Tax for Nightly Vacation Rentals
Sonoma County is putting the brakes on a plan to add a tourism fee for smaller vacation rental properties. Last month, Sonoma County Tourism announced plans to add a two-percent tax to the nightly rates vacation rentals charge guests. Leaders of the publicly-funded tourism agency are now pulling the plug on the plan, following complaints from the owners of the smaller lodging operations. The so-called Business Improvement Area assessment would have generated an estimated two-point-one to two-point-five-million-dollars in yearly tax revenue. Sonoma County Tourism planned to put the money into marketing vacation rentals.
marinlocalnews.com
Novato police make arrests in ‘gang related’ stabbings; three 13-year-olds involved
Novato Police arrested five teenagers and one adult in the October stabbings of two teens at Lynwood Elementary School. Police told the Novato Advance and Marinscope Community Newspapers that they are investigating the possibility that the stabbings were gang related. The attacks happened on Oct. 24 at just before 7...
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Arrested for DUI with Children in The Car
Petaluma Police have arrested a man for Driving Under the Influence while he had two small children in the vehicle. On Saturday night, a concerned citizen called police to report a possible DUI providing them a vehicle description and license plate number. Police went to the apartment complex the vehicle was registered at and saw the driver hit a curb while attempting to park. They contacted the driver, 30-year-old Eric PabloGarcia, and determined he was under the influence. Police also noticed two infants, ages 4 and 1, in PabloGarcia’s vehicle. They were released to family while PabloGarcia was arrested for DUI, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and driving without a license.
ksro.com
Sebastopol’s Interim Police Chief Made the Permanent Chief
The interim police chief for Sebastopol has the job on a permanent basis. Chief Ron Nelson officially took over the post yesterday and will be sworn in on November 7th at Sebastopol Youth Annex. Nelson is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement having 22 years with Santa Rosa PD before retiring. He then came into the Sebastopol PD as interim lieutenant starting in September 2020 and was named interim chief in August after then chief Kevin Kilgore left to take a deputy police chief position in Rohnert Park.
Car catches fire at Pacific Union College in Napa County: Cal Fire
ANGWIN, Calif. (KRON) – A passenger vehicle fire on the campus of Pacific Union College was extinguished by Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit early Tuesday, according to a tweet. The car caught fire at Newton Hall. Cal Fire was joined by the Napa County Fire Department in extinguishing it at 1:50 a.m. “Firefighters made a good […]
ksro.com
Showers and Rain for Sonoma County to Start November
Forecasters expect Sonoma County will kick off November with some rain. The National Weather Service says the first winter-like storm of the season will arrive today and bring at least a quarter-inch of rain to most places. The higher elevations could see up to a half-inch of rain. The heaviest rain is expected between Tuesday morning. It’ll likely rain on and off through tomorrow.
