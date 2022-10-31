Carnell Williams did not have much time to gather his thoughts when Auburn announced the firing of Bryan Harsin as the program’s football coach on Monday. Williams, often referred to as “Cadillac” by many in the Auburn fanbase, was the Tigers running backs coach before then-interim athletic director Rich McGlynn named him the program’s interim head coach for the final four games of the season. But even before he started his coaching tenure on The Plains, Williams was a former All-American running back who charged through and dodged would-be tacklers from elite SEC defenses during his time in a burnt orange and navy-blue uniform.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO