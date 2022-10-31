Read full article on original website
This 76ers-Warriors Trade Features Joel Embiid
It’s time to get crazy. To be specific, it’s time to overreact to early season results in the NBA. We’re officially in that sweet spot – the sample size is large enough that we can pretend it matters. Some teams are exceeding expectations. Others are falling...
Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers
The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
Philadelphia 76ers Assign Jaden Springer to NBA G League
Jaden Springer is headed to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma blows wide-open dunk attempt vs 76ers
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma blew a wide-open dunk in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. He finished with nine points.
ESPN
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111
WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
Doc Rivers Details 76ers’ Success Without Joel Embiid vs. Wizards
How are the 76ers finding success without Joel Embiid on the floor? Doc Rivers weighs in.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
NBC Sports
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
76ers vs. Wizards: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Wizards battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!
NBC Sports
Wizards lose third straight as Harden records 17 assists
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Halloween at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards were 3-1 through their first four games this season, but a lot can change in a short period of time as it only took four days for them to lose three consecutive games, leaving them at 3-4. After losing to the Pacers at home and the Celtics on the road, they returned home for a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Sixers.
Yardbarker
Sixers down Wizards behind Harden’s historic night
The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Bulls-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.
Centre Daily
Steve Kerr Reacts to Steve Nash Getting Fired as Nets Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA world was absolutely shocked when the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash after the team defeated the Indiana Pacers. Many believe he didn't really have a fair shot in such a tumultuous situation like the Nets, including Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Wizards, Sixers Facing Off Again
The Wizards and Sixers will take the court once again in a rematch of back to back games for these two squads. The Wizards will look to rebound and move to 4-4 on the season as they loss the previous matchup 118-111 in Washington.
76ers’ Film Session in Toronto Helped Form Current Win Streak
Tyrese Maxey and PJ Tucker discuss how a film session in Toronto helped the 76ers turn things around.
Centre Daily
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
ESPN
76ers play the Wizards on 3-game win streak
Washington Wizards (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into a matchup against Washington as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia finished 32-20 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers allowed...
Yardbarker
No Embiid, No Problem for the Sixers
You are checking the ESPN website for the next Sixers game. Maybe you’re trying to gather details before a sports bet. Perhaps you are setting your fantasy hoops lineup for your weekly matchup. Whatever the case, you notice Joel Embiid’s status does not look good. He is out for the game due to whatever health issue the team lists. Bummer.
CBS Sports
76ers vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Philadelphia 76ers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
