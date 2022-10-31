ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers

The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation

WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Wizards lose third straight as Harden records 17 assists

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Halloween at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards were 3-1 through their first four games this season, but a lot can change in a short period of time as it only took four days for them to lose three consecutive games, leaving them at 3-4. After losing to the Pacers at home and the Celtics on the road, they returned home for a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Sixers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Sixers down Wizards behind Harden's historic night

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Inside The Wizards

Wizards, Sixers Facing Off Again

The Wizards and Sixers will take the court once again in a rematch of back to back games for these two squads. The Wizards will look to rebound and move to 4-4 on the season as they loss the previous matchup 118-111 in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

ESPN

76ers play the Wizards on 3-game win streak

Washington Wizards (3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into a matchup against Washington as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia finished 32-20 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers allowed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

No Embiid, No Problem for the Sixers

You are checking the ESPN website for the next Sixers game. Maybe you’re trying to gather details before a sports bet. Perhaps you are setting your fantasy hoops lineup for your weekly matchup. Whatever the case, you notice Joel Embiid’s status does not look good. He is out for the game due to whatever health issue the team lists. Bummer.
WASHINGTON STATE

