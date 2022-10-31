Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Guests Will No Longer Be Required to Test for COVID-19 on All U.S. Departures
Disney Cruise Line has announced the end of the COVID-19 testing requirement for all U.S. departures beginning on November 14. Disney Cruise Line will no longer require guests (regardless of vaccination status) to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to sailing. The company still recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated and encourages unvaccinated guests to take a COVID-19 test two days prior to sailing.
disneyfoodblog.com
Sneak Peek at the World’s NEW LARGEST Cruise Ship!
You may have cruised on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship — the Disney Wish — and maybe even tried another cruise or two, but a brand new ship might get you out on the water again!. A NEW cruise ship will soon take the title of being...
Daily Beast
Visitors Trapped in Disney Resort by Sudden COVID Lockdown But The Rides Are Still Running
China’s strict zero-COVID policies ruined the fun for hundreds of people attending Halloween festivities at the Shanghai Disney Resort. On Monday the park closed abruptly, sending many visitors unsuccessfully scrambling for the gates to try to get out. The park did not warn visitors inside or those waiting to get in about the immediate closure, and it is unclear what sort of outbreak prompted it, according to Reuters. On Saturday, the park had announced it would be operating with a limited workforce, and that some live events would be cancelled, but the park remained open.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Shanghai Disney Resort Closing Indefinitely Again Due to COVID-19
Shanghai Disney Resort is closing indefinitely once again due to COVID-19. The closure is effective immediately. Read the full statement from Shanghai Disney Resort below:. “In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park will be closed starting Monday, October 31, 2022, with immediate effect. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refunds or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!”
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced Tuesday. The park closed Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Co. and the government said in separate statements. The city health bureau...
Moderna cuts COVID vaccine sales forecast on supply woes, shares tumble
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) cut its annual sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, citing short-term supply constraints that would push some deliveries out to next year, sending its shares down nearly 16% before the bell.
Under Armour cuts annual forecasts as sportswear demand slumps
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) cut its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Thursday, as the sporting goods company contends with weakening demand from consumers ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season and a stronger dollar.
Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Over Covid, Visitors Can’t Leave Without Negative Test
UPDATED with Disney statement: Shanghai’s Disney Resort was not exactly The Happiest Place On Earth on Monday. The park abruptly shut down to comply with China’s controversial zero-Covid policy, leaving all visitors trapped inside for hours until they could show a negative test for the virus. The resort...
CNET
Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Due to COVID, With Guests Still Inside
Shanghai Disneyland has again shut its gates indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns. This time, however, Monday's abrupt closure left guests stuck inside the theme park unable to leave until they produced a negative COVID test. The guests weren't immediately permitted to leave Shanghai Disneyland, because of China's zero-COVID policy, the...
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
Aircraft lessor AerCap raises earnings outlook on growing demand
DUBLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The world's top aircraft lessor AerCap (AER.N) on Thursday raised its earnings outlook for the year citing robust demand for air travel and growing demand for both new and used aircraft.
Comments / 0