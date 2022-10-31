Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
3 people found shot, 9 detained during reported human smuggling incident in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after three people were found shot and nine people were arrested during a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the incident in the Motel 6 parking lot, located at 2930 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., around 11:30...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
ROSENBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez, who was taken...
KHOU
HPD: At least 3 men shot, 9 detained in reported human smuggling incident in W Houston
HOUSTON — At least three people were shot and several others were detained in a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday morning, police said. Houston police said officers responded to an IHOP restaurant around 11:30 a.m. after two men showed up, one of them with a gunshot wound to the arm.
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
hiphollywood.com
Latest On Death Of Takeoff: New Details, Video, Witness Accounts
UPDATE: The Harris County Medical Examiner lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”. _________________________________________________________________. New details are continuing to pour in following the tragic death of Migos member Takeoff. As previously reported, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Ball, was shot...
KHOU
HPD: Skeletal remains found by workers in SE Houston
Houston police said homicide detectives are investigating the scene at 6605 Calhoun Street. The remains were found around 2:45 p.m.
Caught on Camera: Driver collides with deer on Will Clayton Pkwy in northeast Harris County
In typical deer fashion, a deer decided to cross a busy street as soon as cars were coming and it was caught on camera, shown below (It is not too gory, but viewer discretion is advised).
'I have nights when I cry' | Teen who survived deadly crash during chase joins lawsuit against City of Houston, HPD
HOUSTON — A teenager who survived a crash during a chase in June is joining a lawsuit against the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and the alleged suspect who caused the crash. The $33 million lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of the driver who was killed...
onscene.tv
Takeoff From Migos Shot And Killed | Houston
UPDATE—- Per Lt Salazar, 2 additional gunshot victims were located at nearby hospitals. As of 410am, there are 3 total shot, with 1 deceased. UPDATE 2— 530AM CST— ADDITIONAL SOT WITH HPD HOMICIDE— NOT WILLING TO CONFIRM IDENTITIES FORMALLY, BUT TONS OF EVIDENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT THE DECEASED AND ANOTHER GUNSHOT VICTIM ARE BOTH MEMBERS OF THE MIGOS.
KIII TV3
AMBER Alert: 1-year-old girl dies after chase with father ends southwest of Houston, police say
ROSENBERG, Texas — The 1-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Rosenberg has died after being stabbed by her father early Wednesday, according to the Rosenberg Police Department. Leylani Ordonez was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being taken to a hospital. Her father, Alexander Barrios...
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video appeared first on NewsOne.
Armed suspect shot during botched home invasion near Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A shooting that started as a home invasion is under investigation near Spring, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to Stratton Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving word about a home invasion. Investigators said that a woman...
Click2Houston.com
Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles
HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
Alvin teacher reported missing in September found safe in New Orleans, Brazoria County sheriff says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin teacher who was reported missing in September has been found safe in New Orleans by Louisiana State Police, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said they were able to confirm that Michelle Reynolds, 48, has been safely reunited with...
KHOU
Teenager who survived deadly crash during chase suing HPD, City of Houston
U'reka Adams was a passenger in a rideshare service when the vehicle she was in was involved in a crash during a chase. The driver of the rideshare died.
fox26houston.com
SE Harris County woman stabbed during random attack at Metro rail station
HOUSTON - Metro police are looking for a male suspect they say stabbed a woman he didn't know in a random attack. Residents in the neighborhood in southeast Harris County spoke with FOX 26 anonymously. "It’s alarming, because this is a high-volume spot. There are kids here, and there’s a...
'Always smiling': 1-year-old killed by her father after chase was 'full of happiness,' mom says
ROSENBERG, Texas — The 1-year-old girl killed by her own father is being remembered as a happy baby who was calm and never cried. "She was such a quiet, calm baby but she was so social, she just loved the attention and she was so full of happiness always smiling," Leylani Ordóñez's mother told KHOU's Anayeli Ruiz. "She was really smart too for her age."
Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 5