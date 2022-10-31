ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hiphollywood.com

Latest On Death Of Takeoff: New Details, Video, Witness Accounts

UPDATE: The Harris County Medical Examiner lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”. _________________________________________________________________. New details are continuing to pour in following the tragic death of Migos member Takeoff. As previously reported, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Ball, was shot...
onscene.tv

Takeoff From Migos Shot And Killed | Houston

UPDATE—- Per Lt Salazar, 2 additional gunshot victims were located at nearby hospitals. As of 410am, there are 3 total shot, with 1 deceased. UPDATE 2— 530AM CST— ADDITIONAL SOT WITH HPD HOMICIDE— NOT WILLING TO CONFIRM IDENTITIES FORMALLY, BUT TONS OF EVIDENCE ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAT THE DECEASED AND ANOTHER GUNSHOT VICTIM ARE BOTH MEMBERS OF THE MIGOS.
Click2Houston.com

Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles

HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
WAFB

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
