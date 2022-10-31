ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Comedian and Viral Internet Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

According to TMZ, actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles Monday morning (Oct. 24). It was reported that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW, which crashed into a building in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Times reported that Jordan was declared dead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

PopCrush

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy