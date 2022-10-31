Read full article on original website
Why Oprah and Stacey Abrams are encouraging voters to wear purple to the polls
As the midterm elections get underway, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continues to make history in the state of Georgia by sharing how she would address different policies. She recently held a virtual conversation with Oprah Winfrey to address her plans for the state. Spice House in Midtown Atlanta hosted the...
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
Comedian and Viral Internet Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
According to TMZ, actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles Monday morning (Oct. 24). It was reported that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW, which crashed into a building in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Times reported that Jordan was declared dead...
