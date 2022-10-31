ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Johnny G
2d ago

Oh quit crying don’t worry the judge will drop your bond & over look your past criminal history and release you , you’ll be out today or by tomorrow

Star Fish
2d ago

seriously Now?? SMH. $5,000.00 Bond for carrying a gun into a Club/Bar??? Constitutional Carry does not allow for carrying an unlicensed weapon into a Club! Plus, where is the COMMON SENSE here??? Probably end with a slap on the wrist!!!

KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
MONROE, LA
KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13

Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

