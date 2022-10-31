ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Climate scientists hail Brazil election results as a victory 'humanity and life itself'

By Ben Adler, Yahoo News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UQNs_0itFodN200

The fate of the Amazon Rainforest was on the ballot in Brazil’s presidential election runoff on Sunday, according to climate change experts, and with the narrow victory for former President

Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva over President Jair Bolsonaro, they say the Amazon and the planet won.

Under Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest — the vast majority of which is illegal — has skyrocketed, diminishing the capacity for the forest to act as a "carbon sink" that absorbs carbon dioxide and causing a spike in Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions, which . Lula made halting deforestation a priority in his first term in office, promising to reverse that trend and take other measures to combat climate change. In response to Sunday's election results, climate experts sounded a sigh of relief.

"It's f****ing over!" on the election results from Brazilian Climate Observatory, a think tank in Brazil. "The nightmare is due to end at last."

Many in Brazil had feared that deforestation during another Bolsonaro term would irreversibly damage the rainforest, which is home to 25% of the world’s biodiversity.

"During the past four years, the Amazon has been threatened, attacked and destroyed as the government openly promoted environmental crimes," Erika Berenguer, a researcher at the Ecosystems Lab at the University of Oxford, , a science and technology magazine. "It was like having to silence a scream inside you every day as you watched the object of your life, your career and passion destroyed. Lula's election is a victory not only for the region, but for humanity and life itself."

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, has defanged the country’s environmental protection agencies in the interest of promoting economic development, whereas Lula, a left-winger, has emphasized the rights of Indigenous people in the Amazon to be protected from deforestation.

"It's the most important election remaining this year in the world," Nick Zimmerman, a former National Security Council director for Brazil who is now senior adviser for the consulting firm WestExec Advisors, . "Bolsonaro has a terrible track record [on climate change]. Deforestation has again skyrocketed under his presidency."

"If we take a look at the promises Lula has made, including in his victory speech last night, he was addressing several major problems but also net zero deforestation, protecting indigenous people's rights," Carlos Rittl, Brazil specialist at the Rainforest Foundation, .

Brazil is currently the emitter of greenhouse gases, and it cumulative historical emitter when deforestation is included, behind the United States, China and Russia.

Lula has pledged to revise Brazil’s “nationally determined contribution” to fighting climate change, a key part of global climate diplomacy. As COP27, the next United Nations climate change conference, is set to kick off in Sharm-el Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 8, Lula’s pledge comes at a time when other nations are being asked to strengthen their commitments to lower emissions.

“A renewed willingness for Brazil to try to take a constructive position and to try to really engage around this issue could be a really tremendous development,” Peter Ogden, vice president for energy, climate and the environment at the United Nations Foundation, previously told Yahoo News. “That could be a real boost for global deforestation action.”

Bolsonaro, however, has so far . An admirer of former President Donald Trump, he may be planning to challenge the election results.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat

Far-right activist Ali Alexander is pushing election conspiracy theories in Brazil. He called on the Brazilian military to start a coup and deny the election defeat of Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, a Trump ally and divisive far-right leader, has parroted MAGA election denial rhetoric. Ali Alexander, the far-right activist who organized...
PBS NewsHour

Future of Amazon rainforest at stake in Brazil’s presidential election

Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Diplomatic efforts salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets, with Russia saying Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. But...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak makes ‘screeching U-turn’ on attending Cop27 climate summit in Egypt

Rishi Sunak has reversed his decision to skip the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and Boris Johnson.The Prime Minister accepted there is “no long-term prosperity without action on climate change” as he confirmed he will attend the UN talks in Sharm El Sheikh that start on Sunday.Mr Sunak had been declining to go, arguing that he needed to focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” as he worked on the autumn Budget with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.Downing Street said he changed his mind after making “good progress” ahead of the financial...
Mother Jones

Climate Activists Are Waging a New Kind of Legal Fight

This story was originally published by Hakai Magazine and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Fifteen-year-old Brianna K. (known as Kū) loves listening to her family tell stories about the wildlife they grew up with along the shores of west Maui, Hawaiʻi. The stories describe diverse, vital ecosystems. They tell of things that have been lost.
grid.news

World in Photos: Brazil’s high-stakes election campaign — the final days

Tensions are running high as Brazilian voters get ready to take to the polls Sunday in the final round of what may be as consequential an election as the nation — and perhaps even the continent — has seen in years. It’s not just that the race is close, it’s also because of fears of what may follow the vote.
Reuters

Lula cheered for new climate policies after Brazil election

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Environmentalists, world leaders and sustainable investors on Monday cheered the victory of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has promised to protect the Amazon rainforest and restore Brazil's leadership on climate change.
Salon

A "Brazil of hope": Leftist Lula narrowly defeats Bolsonaro in presidential election

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. "A huge blow against fascistic politics and a huge victory for decency and sanity." That's how RootsAction director Norman Solomon described Brazilian leftist Luiz Inácio...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy